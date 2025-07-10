The Lagos State Police Command has revised the movement restriction ahead of the July 12, 2025, Local Government elections, with movement now restricted from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. instead of the earlier 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. schedule.

The revised directive was announced in a statement issued Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.

The statement noted that the change aims to ease movement for residents with medical emergencies, appointments, and international travel plans. The revision comes less than 24 hours after the Command’s initial announcement.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of an adjustment to the previously announced restriction of vehicular and waterways movement for the Local Government Elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

“To alleviate the problem of residents with critical medical emergencies and appointments, and those with longtime international travel plans in and out of the country, the restriction of vehicular movement is hereby readjusted to commence at 6:00 AM and end at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 12, 2025 and not from 3am as earlier announced. Members of the Public are enjoined to cooperate and respect the new timing,” the statement read in part.

The police urged the public to cooperate with security agencies and adhere to the new timing to ensure a smooth and secure election.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace and order during the polls across Lagos State’s 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

Residents were also advised to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities via the Command’s emergency lines: 08063299264 or 08065154338.

What you should know

While the restriction period has been revised to 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., all other directives issued by the Lagos State Police Command remain in full effect:

The restriction applies to all roads and waterways across Lagos State’s 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

Only essential workers—including medical emergency personnel, emergency responders, accredited LASIEC officials, election observers, and journalists with valid LASIEC-issued tags—will be allowed to move during the restricted hours.

Armed escorts, vehicles with covered number plates, and siren users are strictly prohibited.

Quasi-security outfits and state security agency vehicles are also barred unless officially accredited by LASIEC.

The police issued a stern warning to miscreants, political thugs, and troublemakers to steer clear of polling units, collation centres, and other designated electoral areas.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity through these emergency lines: 08063299264 or 08065154338.