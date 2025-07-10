The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced plans to establish a Cybercrime Response Academy aimed at rehabilitating convicted Nigerian cybercriminals by equipping them with productive digital skills—and supporting them with monthly allowances during their reintegration process.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, disclosed this at the National Cybersecurity Conference held in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the proposed 500-capacity centre, which is expected to grow to accommodate up to 2,500 people, will redirect the tech skills of convicted Nigerian fraudsters toward legitimate sectors of the digital economy.

“We are building a plan now, where we are getting the support of some key development partners to build a 500-capacity cybercrime response centre. We are going to bring in these guys and direct their skills toward the productive sector,” Olukoyede said.

He added that participants would receive vocational training and monthly stipends during their stay at the facility, helping to encourage a full transition away from criminal activity. The academy, he noted, is expected to become operational next year.

“We hope this centre will be operational by next year, with 2,500 people. At that time, we will support them with allowances,” Olukoyede confirmed.

Foreign fraudsters to be deported after jail time

Olukoyede also revealed that the Commission had arrested and prosecuted one of the largest international cybercrime syndicates operating within Nigeria. In a single December operation, 194 individuals were arrested, including 182 foreign nationals who were allegedly using stolen Nigerian identities to perpetrate fraud.

Of those arrested, 146 have already been convicted. The EFCC Chairman confirmed that upon completing their jail sentences, the convicted foreign cybercriminals would be deported to their home countries.

“After the jail time, they will be repatriated back to their country,” Olukoyede said, stressing that international collaboration remains key to clamping down on transnational cybercrime.

The EFCC has intensified joint operations with agencies such as the FBI, Interpol, and authorities in the UK. According to Olukoyede, the Commission recently signed an agreement with the FBI and the Cambodian government to enhance intelligence sharing and joint enforcement efforts.

Cyber threats undermining Nigeria’s digital economy

Olukoyede raised concerns over the increasing sophistication of cybercrime in Nigeria, which he said poses a major risk to the country’s growing digital economy.

He highlighted the vulnerabilities within the financial and digital ecosystem, which have become attractive targets for cybercriminals due to the high value of data and digital assets.

He acknowledged Nigeria’s rapid digital transformation, citing growth in mobile banking, e-commerce, and digital currencies, but warned that the lack of cybersecurity readiness could undermine these gains.

Olukoyede called on financial institutions, regulatory agencies, and law enforcement to adopt a coordinated approach, especially in incident response. He urged banks to promptly share information when attacks occur, noting that rapid collaboration improves the EFCC’s ability to act effectively.