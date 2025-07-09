In a bold celebration of lifestyle, wellness, and community, Zylus Homes has successfully relaunched Arizon Estate through the hosting of the first-ever Real Estate Sports Championship, held at the newly commissioned Recreational Centre within Arizon Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki.

The groundbreaking event brought together real estate professionals, marketing partners, investors, and stakeholders in a spirited show of unity, sportsmanship, and vibrant estate living.

The tournament featured a thrilling lineup of competitive matches, with football taking center stage.

Teams from across the real estate marketing ecosystem, including ABN Group, Vibrant Global Realtors (VGR), Ultimate Vibrant Realtor Group, Real Estate Millionaires (REMS), Platinum Cape Realtors Group (PCRG), Formidable Team, Peak Performer Business Network (PPBN), Team Focus, Zylus Lions, and Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG), displayed exceptional athleticism and team spirit on the estate’s state-of-the-art football turf.

The championship, which kicked off in mid-June and climaxed with an exciting final match on June 28, 2025, marked more than just a sporting event, it served as a symbol of the community- focused vision behind Arizon Estate. The final saw Team ABN emerge as champions after a thrilling win against Team UVRG, drawing cheers and celebration from attendees.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Group CEO of Zylus, emphasized that Arizon Estate was designed not just for premium living, but as a lifestyle destination where residents can live, work, and play.

“Hosting this championship underscores our commitment to creating vibrant, wellness-driven communities where connection and engagement are part of everyday life,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye, CEO of Zylus Homes, expressed her gratitude to the participating teams and partners.

“This sports championship was more than a competition—it was a statement,” she noted. “A statement about community, lifestyle, and the limitless possibilities that Arizon Estate offers. We are proud of what we’re building here, and this event reflects the heartbeat of that vision.”

The championship also served as the official re-launch of Arizon Estate, with a renewed sales drive showcasing the estate’s residential offerings, infrastructure upgrades, and long-term investment potential. Guests and investors were treated to an exclusive tour of the estate, reinforcing its position as one of the most promising lifestyle developments in Ibeju-Lekki.

With plans to make the championship an annual tradition, Zylus Homes is redefining real estate from just property development to people development—creating communities where families and investors can thrive.