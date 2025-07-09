The Lagos State Police Command has announced a total restriction of vehicular movement across all roads and waterways in the state from 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, 2025, ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

The announcement, posted on the Command’s official X account on Wednesday, stated that the directive aims to ensure a safe and orderly environment during the polls.

Only essential service providers and individuals duly accredited by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) will be allowed to move during the restricted period, according to the police.

“The Lagos State Police Command in full agreement with the other security and safety agencies complimenting the Police under the Interagency Consultative Committee on Elections Security (ICCES) in Lagos State and other critical stakeholders in the election, putting into cognizance foremost Public interest to enable adequate security, peaceful conduct and safety before, during and after the election, and also to effectively implement the robust security arrangements to protect and safeguard the election, the electorates, LASEIC officials and adhoc staff and electoral processes and other members of public not participating in the election, hereby wishes to announce and inform the general public in Lagos State of total restriction of vehicular movement throughout Lagos State from 3am on Saturday 12th July, 2025 till 3pm of same Saturday 12th July, 2025.

“This restriction will be strictly enforced across the entirety of Lagos State. The restriction of vehicular movement will apply to all roads and waterways within Lagos State jurisdiction,” the statement read in part.

The police added that armed escorts, vehicles with covered number plates, and those using sirens would not be permitted to operate during the restriction.

Similarly, vehicles belonging to quasi-security outfits and state security agencies are barred from movement unless officially accredited by LASIEC.

Exemptions will be granted to medical emergency personnel, emergency responders, accredited LASIEC officials, election observers, and journalists assigned to cover the elections, provided they carry and display valid LASIEC-issued identification tags.

A stern warning was issued to miscreants, political thugs, and troublemakers to stay away from polling units, collation centres, and other designated electoral locations.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by contacting the police through the emergency numbers: 08063299264 or 08065154338.

The restriction is in line with the Electoral Act, and the police reiterated their commitment to enforcing the directive to ensure peace and public safety throughout the election period.