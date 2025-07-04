Coremars Asset Management has received an affirmed long-term rating of “Bbb” and a short-term rating of “A2” from DataPro, a leading credit rating agency.

This investment-grade rating underscores the company’s solid financial standing, sound risk management practices, and strategic leadership within Nigeria’s competitive asset management landscape.

Announced on June 26, 2025, the rating reflects Coremars Asset Management’s key strengths, including a robust liquidity profile, a stable capital base, and a highly experienced management team. These attributes position the firm as a dependable financial institution committed to supporting Nigeria’s evolving asset management industry.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by heightened competition and economic volatility, Coremars Asset Management has continued to demonstrate resilience and innovation. The company is actively developing tailored financial products to meet the dynamic needs of its clients, with a focus on inclusivity and market alignment.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Olawale Adebayo, Managing Director of Coremars Asset Management, stated:

“We are pleased with DataPro’s affirmation of our ‘Bbb’ rating. It reflects our dedication to financial stability, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. Our strategic priorities remain focused on strengthening our capital structure, optimizing our funding, and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver greater value to our clients.”

Mr Chibuzor Oduche, Chief Investment Officer at Coremars Asset Management stated:

“This milestone brings us closer to the impact we aspire to make in the financial services sector. Our solutions are designed to grow our clients’ financial assets and contribute to the broader economy. Hereby contributing significantly to the asset management industry on all fronts”.

Coremars Asset Management maintains that its sustainability and competitiveness are closely tied to the health and growth of the financial ecosystem. The firm continues to play an active role in promoting financial inclusion by providing accessible and sustainable investment solutions to a broad spectrum of clients, including individuals, High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), and emerging corporates.

By leveraging technology and adopting customer-focused innovation, the firm ensures efficient service delivery and seamless digital experiences. Continuous learning from stakeholders—including clients, employees, and regulators—remains central to Coremars’ approach to responsible business, shared value, and long-term impact.

Coremars Asset Management is a licensed fund and portfolio management firm regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria.