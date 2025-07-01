The National Hospital, Abuja, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University, U.S., aimed at strengthening cancer research and enhancing clinical trials in Nigeria.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday in Abuja by the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Prof. Muhammad Mahmud, and the Director of the Centre, Dr. Robert Winn.

The two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is designed to foster sustainable collaboration in oncology, with a strong focus on advancing clinical trials and training the next generation of scientists.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Winn said the partnership aims to establish a globally recognized model for equitable and impactful cancer research collaboration.

U.S. success model could guide Nigeria’s efforts

He noted that cancer-related deaths in the United States have declined by 36% over the past three decades, an achievement largely driven by advancements in clinical trials.

Winn expressed hope that this success could be replicated in Nigeria and across Africa.

Winn outlined three key focus areas: implementation of clinical trials, education and training of new scientists, and translating impactful research into patient care.

He emphasized that although the initial MoU spans two years, it would be reviewed and strengthened every two years to ensure long-term impact.

“What we hope to build is a model for partnerships that’s fair, collaborative, and globally effective,” he added.

Winn also suggested expanding the partnership to other Nigerian institutions, including the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), to amplify impact across the country.

A milestone for the National Hospital

Mahmud described the agreement as a milestone in the hospital’s pursuit of excellence in cancer care.

“This MoU is part of our strategy to elevate institutions that are already at a high standard.

“The National Hospital has become a leader in oncology within the West African sub-region,” he said.

He added that the collaboration would accelerate advancements in clinical care and cancer research, expanding the hospital’s reach and capabilities.

“Our patients come from across the region. With this partnership, we are positioned to break new ground in cancer care and clinical research,” Mahmud stated.

“If we do this right, more Nigerians will live without cancer, and we may set an example of how fewer Africans die from the disease,” he said.

What you should know

Nigeria sees about 125,000 new cancer cases each year, with more than 78,000 resulting in death, according to the Global Cancer Observatory.

Over 70% of these cases are detected at advanced stages, which drastically lowers patients’ survival chances. Among women, breast and cervical cancers are most common, while prostate and liver cancers dominate in men.

Cancer treatment services are mostly available in urban-based tertiary hospitals. Late detection is fueled by poor health-seeking behavior and the absence of a coordinated national screening program.

Nigeria invests less than 1% of its GDP in health research. Most cancer-related research efforts are externally funded or conducted in partnership with international institutions.

The country has also hosted very few clinical trials, largely managed by global collaborators.

Capacity for local research is hampered by regulatory bottlenecks, delays in ethical approvals, and inadequate infrastructure. To address these challenges, Nigeria established institutions such as the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) to drive and coordinate national cancer research.