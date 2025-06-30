Midea, a global leader in home appliances and cooling solutions, successfully held its 2025 Dealers’ Seminar in Lagos, bringing together top trade partners from across Lagos and Ibadan in Nigeria.

The event served as a dynamic platform for strategic business engagement, the unveiling of new product innovations—including the latest Midea Inverter Chest Freezer—and the official launch of the Midea Club, a first-of-its-kind digital platform designed to transform dealer engagement, reward installations, and upskill technicians nationwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Bright Yao, Regional Director for Midea Africa, said: “Midea’s vision for Nigeria is rooted in delivering innovation, affordable luxury, superior quality, and enhanced service”. He went on to further take dealers through insights into the company’s strategy for the Nigerian market.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Ashok Dimri, AVP Business Head, and Nelson Chukwuma, General Manager of Care Global Consumer Ltd—Midea’s distribution partner in Nigeria—highlighted the shared business values that have enabled the partnership to consistently deliver exceptional products and services to the Nigerian market.

Launch of the Midea Club

A key highlight of the seminar was the introduction of the Midea Club—a comprehensive loyalty and support platform aimed at empowering dealers and installers through improved transparency, performance tracking, and rewards.

“The Midea Club is more than a rewards program—it’s a business accelerator. It’s designed to improve transparency, drive retail sell-out, elevate installation standards, and ultimately increase profitability for our partners.” Said Zee Xu, Product Manager for Residential Air Conditioners.

Now live via the Midea Club App, the platform is set to become a centralized hub for Midea’s retail and technical network, fostering stronger brand loyalty, better service delivery, and greater accountability.

Midea UNICOOL Inverter Acs

‘’The unique features of MIDEA’s UNICOOL INVERTER air conditioning systems were designed to elevate user comfort, energy efficiency, and smart connectivity, which reflect MIDEA’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and real user needs, especially for the Nigerian market,’’ said Okpe Emeka, Channel Development Manager for Midea Residential Air Conditioners.

UNICOOL offers low-voltage power protection (as low as 80volts). Hyper Graphins coating to enhance durability and longevity, especially in high humidity and corrosive regions, as well as all-in-one control & multi-scene personalization through the MS smart home. He also highlighted the one-drive two innovations, which give the flexibility of connecting two indoor units to one outdoor.

Introducing the New Midea Inverter Chest Freezer

The seminar also featured a showcase of Midea’s flagship home appliances, with special attention on the newly launched Midea Inverter Chest Freezer. Engineered for the Nigerian consumer, the appliance offers ultra-low noise, energy efficiency, and up to 120 hours of cooling retention during power outages.

“Energy efficiency, smart features, and durability remain our core product pillars,” said Louis Zang, Home Appliances Sales Manager for Midea Nigeria. “Our new inverter chest freezers offer fast freezing, energy savings, and flexibility with a freezer-to-fridge option—all tailored to local needs.”

The event concluded with a raffle draw and networking session, further deepening Midea’s relationship with its valued dealer network.

About Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the smart home appliance business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturing companies, which operates businesses that go beyond smart home appliances.

In early 2021, the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation , and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers, enabling them to ‘make yourself at home’.

Midea Group’s global 35 production centers and over 166,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 53.26billion in 2021. Its 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized patents to date.