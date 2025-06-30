EcoCommerce Nigeria Limited (ECN), an emerging markets-focused private equity firm, is set to buy Pick n Pay’s 51% equity stake in Pikwik Nigeria Limited as the South African retail giant divests.

According to a transaction notice filed with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the divestment aligns with PnP’s broader restructuring strategy aimed at streamlining operations and focusing on core markets.

Last October, Nairametrics reported that the South African Pick n Pay was set to exit the Nigerian market by selling its 51% stake in a joint venture as it restructures operations outside its home market.

Details of the deal

The transaction entails the full sale of PnP’s controlling stake in Pikwik Nigeria to ECN, giving the private equity firm majority ownership of the retail business.

While financial details of the deal were not disclosed, it is structured to enable PnP to exit Nigeria while retaining brand presence in the market.

ECN’s acquisition of Pikwik offers the firm a strategic entry into Nigeria’s growing FMCG landscape.

The firm, which targets stable and scalable businesses across Africa, views the Nigerian market as ripe with opportunity, especially in light of its large population, rising middle class, and rapidly expanding retail ecosystem.

As part of the divestment deal, Pikwik will enter into a Licence and Support Agreement with PnP.

Under the agreement, Pikwik will receive a non-transferable, non-sublicensable, royalty-free license to use PnP’s intellectual property, specifically its brand name, in Nigeria’s supermarket sector.

The agreement grants Pikwik exclusive rights to the PnP brand within Nigeria and includes ongoing access to key IT systems and applications provided by PnP.

This allows Pikwik to maintain brand continuity while benefiting from PnP’s technological infrastructure and retail expertise.

What you should know

Pick n Pay, which entered Nigeria about five years ago through a partnership with A.G. Leventis, currently operates two stores in the country.

Its exit brought to the fore the challenges in Nigeria’s consumer goods market as players contend with eroding purchasing power of the consumers and forex instability.

In June 2024, another Shoprite announced the closure of its Abuja store, citing the harsh business climate in Nigeria, which has negatively impacted its financials. The closure of Shoprite’s business in Abuja in June follows a similar closure of Shoprite’s store in Kano in January 2024.

Profitability remains a significant challenge for many retail operators managing supermarkets, discount stores, and grocery outlets across Nigeria.

The rising cost of operations and persistent inflationary pressures are pushing numerous companies, including small and medium-sized businesses, out of the market.