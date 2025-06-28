Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, one of Nigeria’s most respected businessmen and philanthropists, has died at the age of 94.

His death was announced on Saturday, June 28, 2025, by his Personal Private Secretary, Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Junaid confirmed the news in a message that read: “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings. The Janazah details will be shared later, insha Allah.”

RelatedStories No Content Available

Born on May 19, 1931, in Kano, Dantata was the last surviving son of Alhassan Dantata, a legendary merchant and patriarch of the Dantata business dynasty.

The family is expected to announce funeral arrangements in due course.

What you should know

Over the years, he emerged as a towering figure in Nigeria’s private sector, with interests spanning construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, agriculture, and real estate. He also played a key role in the expansion of the Dantata Group, one of northern Nigeria’s most enduring business empires.

Dantata was widely admired not only for his business acumen but also for his philanthropic work. He supported educational institutions, healthcare initiatives, and religious causes, particularly in the northern region. His quiet but consistent philanthropy earned him recognition both within and outside the country.

In addition to his business and philanthropic roles, he was involved in public service, notably as a member of the 1978 Constitution Drafting Committee under the Obasanjo administration, and he served in various advisory capacities over the decades.

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the country, with business leaders, politicians, and community figures expressing condolences and honoring his contributions to national development.