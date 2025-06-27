President Bola Tinubu has appointed 60-year-old Grace Henry as the new chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion, making her the first woman and first non-commissioned officer to lead the country’s foremost veterans’ organization.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Chief Abdul Lauya, Senior Special Assistant to the Chairman on Media and Digital Communications, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria. She succeeds retired Major General AbdulMalik Jibrin.

According to the statement, her appointment took effect from June 7 and was conveyed through a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Her appointment was described by Chief Abdul Lauya as a significant milestone, both for her gender and her background as a non-commissioned officer. He noted that the decision to elevate her to this leadership position reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusiveness within national institutions.

The new chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion previously served as Director of Corporate Affairs at the Legion’s headquarters in Abuja and also holds the position of National Coordinator of Female Military Veterans of Nigeria.

Born on October 5, 1964, she retired from the Nigerian Army in 2000 after more than 25 years of service.

The Nigerian Legion is a statutory body established to support the welfare, rehabilitation, and reintegration of ex-servicemen and their dependents.

It also coordinates remembrance activities such as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and is involved in advocacy, public education, and limited security-related services.

According to the statement, President Tinubu expressed confidence in her ability to reposition the organisation and encouraged her to apply her experience in support of efforts to strengthen its operations.