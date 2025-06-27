FirstBank, the West African premier bank and financial inclusion services provider, is thrilled to announce that its Corporate University, FirstAcademy, has been awarded the Gold Award for Best Corporate University in Social & Climate Change at the Global Council of Corporate Universities (GlobalCCU) Awards 2025.

This highly acclaimed award recognises FirstAcademy’s outstanding commitment to driving social and climate change learning initiatives, aligning its learning and development programs with internal stakeholder needs, and promoting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The GlobalCCU Awards is a prestigious, biannual recognition of excellence in corporate universities, setting the highest standard for the industry.

With a rich 12-year history dating back to its inaugural ceremony in Paris in 2013, the awards have consistently honoured outstanding Corporate Universities, learning and development structures worldwide. The GlobalCCU Awards celebrate institutions that create remarkable value for people, businesses, society, and the planet.

FirstBank’s FirstAcademy exemplifies this mission by earning the Gold Award for Best Corporate University in Social & Climate Change at the 2025 ceremony in Paris, France. This distinction reflects FirstAcademy’s dedication to fostering sustainability and environmental responsibility; developing impactful learning initiatives that transcend traditional corporate training, with broader societal goals; integrating climate action into its portfolio and operations; expanding climate finance offerings; and developing a climate action capacity-building training program.

FirstAcademy was inaugurated in 2012 as the Bank’s designated corporate academy, designed to provide structured talent development, knowledge management, and culture change initiatives. One major objective of the academy is to equip staff with the requisite knowledge and skills required to deliver on the Bank’s strategic aspirations and to thrive in an ever-evolving work environment while contributing to social and environmental responsibility.

According to the Founder and Chairman of the GlobalCCU Awards, Annick Renaud-Coulon, “FirstAcademy is an outstanding Corporate University that is clearly the Best Corporate University globally for driving social and climate change learning initiatives.”

Congratulating FirstAcademy, the Founder and Chairman of the GlobalCCU Awards, Annick Renaud-Coulon, said, “FirstAcademy is a very mature Corporate University which demonstrates a strong alignment with FirstBank’s vision of responsible banking and sustainable development, with clear support from senior leadership and a governance model that strategically connects learning to business priorities. Congratulations to FirstAcademy for setting a visionary standard in advancing meaningful social and climate change impact through learning and inclusive capacity building!”

In the words of Olayinka Ijabiyi, the Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, “We are delighted to receive this international recognition for our efforts in promoting social responsibility and climate action. This award serves as a testament to our belief that businesses can be a force for good, driving transformation that extends beyond profit to create sustainable and equitable futures for all. FirstAcademy’s programs have not only enhanced employee skills but also contributed to the well-being of society and the environment.”

As FirstBank’s FirstAcademy continues to bridge the gap between corporate initiatives and community needs, it sets a leading example for corporate universities around the globe, inspiring others to follow suit in the quest for meaningful change.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, “FirstBank”, established in 1894, is the premier bank in West Africa, a leading financial inclusion services provider in Africa, and a digital banking giant.

FirstBank’s international footprints cut across three continents ─ Africa, Europe, and Asia, with FirstBank UK Limited in London and Paris; FirstBank in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone; FBNBank in Senegal; and a FirstBank Representative Office in Beijing, China. All the subsidiary banks are fully registered by their respective Central Banks to provide full banking services.

Besides providing domestic banking services, the subsidiaries also engage in international cross-border transactions with FirstBank’s non-Nigerian subsidiaries, and the representative offices in Paris and China facilitate trade flows from Asia and Europe into Nigeria and other African countries.

For over 13 decades, FirstBank has built an outstanding reputation for solid relationships, good corporate governance, and a strong liquidity position, and has been at the forefront of promoting digital payment in the country with over 13 million cards issued to customers (the first bank to achieve such a milestone in Nigeria). FirstBank has continued to make significant investments in technology, innovation, and transformation, and its cashless transaction drive has been steadily accentuated with virtually over 25 million active FirstBank customers signed up on digital channels, including the USSD Quick Banking service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code.

With over 43 million customer accounts (including digital wallets) spread across Nigeria, UK, and sub-Saharan Africa, the Bank provides a comprehensive range of retail and wholesale financial services through more than 820 business offices and over 280,000 agent locations spread across 772 out of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

In addition to banking solutions and services, FirstBank provides pension fund custody services in Nigeria through First Pension Custodian Nigeria Limited and nominee and associated services through First Nominees Nigeria Limited.

FirstBank’s commitment to Diversity is shown in its policies, partnerships and initiatives such as its employees’ ratio of female to male (about 41%:59%; and 37% women in management roles) as well as the FirstBank Women Network, an initiative that seeks to address the gender gap and increase the participation of women at all levels within the organisation. In addition, the Bank’s membership of the UN Women is an affirmation of a deliberate policy that is consistent with UN Women’s Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) ─ Equal Opportunity, Inclusion, and Non-discrimination.

For six consecutive years (2011 – 2016), FirstBank was named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” by the globally renowned The Banker Magazine of the Financial Times Group and “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” eight times in a row, 2011 – 2018, by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards.

Significantly, FirstBank’s Global Credit Rating was A+ with a positive outlook while ratings by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s were A (nga) and ngBBB+ respectively, both with Stable outlooks as at September 2023. FirstBank maintained the same level of international credit ratings as the sovereign, a milestone that was achieved in 2022 for the first time since 2015.

In 2024, FirstBank received notable international awards and accolades. Some of these include Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG 2024 and Nigeria’s Best Bank for Corporates 2024 both awarded by Euromoney Awards for Excellence; Best SME Bank in Africa and in Nigeria by The Asian Banker Global Awards; Best Private Bank in Nigeria and Best Private Bank for Sustainable Investing in Africa by Global Finance Awards; Best Corporate Bank in Nigeria 2024, Best CSR Bank in Nigeria 2024, Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2024, Best SME Bank in Nigeria 2024 and Best Private Bank in Nigeria 2024 all awarded by the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

FirstBank has continued to gain wide acclaim on the global stage with several international awards and recognitions received so far in 2025 which includes Best SME Bank in Nigeria 2025 and Best SME Bank in Africa 2025 by The Asian Banker; Best Private Bank in Nigeria 2025 and Best Private Bank for Sustainable Investing in Africa 2025 by Global Finance Awards; SME Financier of the Year in Nigeria 2025 by The Digital Banker Global SME Banking Innovation Awards; Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2025 and Best Bank for Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Nigeria 2025 all by The Annual Global Economics Awards.

Our vision is “To be Africa’s Bank of first choice,” and our mission is “To remain true to our name by providing the best financial services possible”. This commitment is anchored on our core values of EPIC – Entrepreneurship, Professionalism, Innovation, and Customer-Centricity. Our strategic ambition is “To deliver accelerated growth in profitability through customer-led innovation and disciplined execution,” and our brand promise is always to deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence to position You First in every respect.