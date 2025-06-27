Glovo’s Yellow Effect Report reveals N71 billion in revenue generated for Nigerian partners, 2,200+ SMEs supported, and a 55% shift to digital payments since 2021

As Glovo marks its 10th anniversary as a global tech platform, the company is spotlighting Nigeria’s pivotal role in shaping its next chapter of growth.

With the release of the Yellow Effect Report, Glovo highlights the profound local impact it has made since launching in Nigeria in 2021, which mirrors the company’s global mission to build tech-driven, inclusive ecosystems in the cities it serves.

Since its founding in Barcelona in 2015, Glovo has grown from a six-person startup into one of the world’s leading Q-Commerce platforms, operating in 23 markets and 1,800 cities.

As part of the Delivery Hero Group since 2022, Glovo has surpassed 1 billion orders, generated €18.5 billion in revenue for partners worldwide, and enabled riders to earn over €3.1 billion. This growth has been fueled by an unwavering commitment to local relevance, a strategy embodied in Nigeria.

Glovo’s Yellow Effect Report reveals that the company generated over 71 billion in revenue for Nigerian local partners between 2021 and 2024. Over 6,000 Nigerian businesses, including restaurants, grocery outlets, and SMEs, have used the platform to reach customers and transition into digital commerce, underscoring Glovo’s role as a foundational player in Nigeria’s e-commerce evolution.

Speaking on the significance of the report, Lamide Akinola, General Manager of Glovo Nigeria, stated: “This report is more than just data, it is a narrative of shared growth and partnership. Nigeria has not only embraced Glovo, but actively shaped how we grow, serve, and innovate. As we mark 10 years globally, we see Nigeria as a vital engine for our next decade of impact. We are proud of the progress we’ve made, but even more committed to the future we’re building alongside partners and customers.”

Nigeria’s Q-commerce sector, the fastest-growing in Africa, saw 76% year-on-year growth in 2024, a testament to the increasing demand for on-demand digital services. With presence in 11 cities across Nigeria and Lagos accounting for over 70% of activity, Glovo is helping redefine convenience and entrepreneurship.

Glovo’s commitment to local development is anchored in its “Grow, Give, Green” sustainability framework. In Nigeria, this means supporting over 2,200 SMEs through digital visibility campaigns, skill-building, and access to online revenue streams. Many of these SMEs now attribute up to 25% of their revenue to Glovo.

The platform’s 2,400+ active couriers are also central to its success. In Nigeria, many couriers earn 2–3x the national minimum wage, with added access to financial literacy training and other upskilling opportunities. In 2024 alone, 80 Nigerian riders completed Glovo’s financial literacy program, highlighting a growing focus on economic empowerment. Glovo’s local growth has also accelerated Nigeria’s shift to digital payments, with cashless transactions on the app rising by 55% between 2021 and 2024, supported by local partnerships with Paystack and Salad Africa.

“Nigeria is more than just a growth market—it’s a blueprint for how technology can unlock opportunity at scale,” said Reni Onafeko, Head of Growth, Glovo Nigeria. “From N71 billion in partner revenue to 55% more cashless transactions, the numbers reflect a bigger truth: tech works best when it’s built with people at the center.”

Through Glovo Access, the company is using its platform for good. In 2024, Glovo Nigeria donated over 4,100 meals to underserved communities and partnered with NGOs to support food security initiatives.

In partnership with SheCode Africa and the Lagos State Government, Glovo’s Women in Tech initiative trained 100 Nigerian women in 2024 in coding, business development, and platform economics. The program reflects Glovo’s mission to close the gender gap in tech and prepare the next generation for the digital economy.

“Over the past decade, we’ve transformed what once seemed like a dream — customers having everything at their fingertips, delivered in minutes — into not only a reality but a daily habit and a basic need for millions of people. With more than 1 billion orders processed through our platform, we are just at the beginning of unlocking its full potential to redefine convenience and everyday living for the next decade,” said Oscar Pierre, CEO and co-founder of Glovo.

As Glovo looks to the next 10 years, it reaffirms its commitment to investing in Nigeria’s ecosystem—through Q-Commerce innovation, SME empowerment, rider wellbeing, and social impact. The full Yellow Effect Report Africa is available at https://bit.ly/3Zy32jO

About Glovo

Glovo is a leading technological platform connecting customers, businesses, and riders, offering multicategory on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers, supermarkets, and high street retail stores. As a frontrunner in Quick Commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, Glovo’s vision is to build the largest online marketplace to give everyone access to anything in their city within minutes. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, it operates across 23 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.

For more information about Glovo, please visit: https://about.glovoapp.com/