The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced a revision to the recruitment schedule for four major paramilitary agencies under its supervision.

The online application process will now commence on Monday, July 14, 2025, instead of the earlier announced date of Thursday, June 26, 2025.

This update comes amid its ongoing nationwide recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Correction on the official recruitment portal

The board also corrected the web address of the official recruitment portal, now confirmed as www.cdcfib.gov.ng. The Board urged the public to disregard any other portals or unofficial sources.

“The CDCFIB wishes to correct an error and inform the general public that its recruitment portal, which was earlier slated to open on Thursday, 26th June, 2025, will now open on Monday, 14th July, 2025. Also, the Board’s portal of prospective applicants desiring to apply for the Service of their choice is now: cdcfib.gov.ng.”

The Board re-emphasised that the entire application process is free of charge, cautioning prospective applicants not to pay anyone for the application or processing.

“Applicants are kindly requested to take note of the above changes, as well as be reminded that all applications are free and do not attract any payment.”

It further apologised for the inconvenience caused by the sudden schedule change and urged applicants to remain vigilant.

What you should know

A few days ago, the CDCFIB announced a massive recruitment drive across its four paramilitary agencies. The recruitment spans three major categories: Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Assistant Cadre, offering opportunities for candidates with various educational qualifications, including SSCE, NCE, ND, HND, BSc, and professional certificates.

Applicants will be able to apply for roles such as:

Assistant Superintendent of Fire (CONPASS 09) – for Engineering or Law graduates in FFS

Assistant Superintendent II (CONPASS 08) – open to HND or BSc holders across all four services

Senior Inspector of Fire (CONPASS 08) – for Registered Nurses and Midwives

Assistant III (CONPASS 03) – for SSCE holders

Artisans and Drivers – with Trade Test and valid licenses

To be eligible for the CDCFIB recruitment, applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, aged between 18 and 35 years, and meet physical requirements. Additionally, candidates must have no criminal record or history of financial misconduct.