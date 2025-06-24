The Jigawa State Government has approved N19.6 billion for the construction of 560 mass housing units across nine local government areas.

Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Mr. Sagir Musa, disclosed this on Tuesday after the State Executive Council meeting in Dutse, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Musa said the project aligns with Governor Umar Namadi’s vision for inclusive development and sustainable urban growth.

The initiative forms Phase II of the state’s Mass Housing Estate project and will feature three-bedroom detached and two-bedroom semi-detached units, all with perimeter fencing.

The housing units will be constructed in Babura, Birnin Kudu, Dutse, Gumel, Hadejia, Kafin Hausa, Kazaure, Maigatari, and Ringim.

The commissioner added that the project aims to improve living conditions while also stimulating the local economy through job creation and construction-related activities.

What you should know

Nigeria currently faces a housing deficit of about 28 million units. According to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Musa Dangiwa, over 75% of the country’s 42 million existing housing units are substandard, with nearly half of the population living in informal settlements.

To address this, the Federal Government launched the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme in 2024 under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, aiming to deliver 100,000 housing units nationwide.

Projects have commenced in several states, with flexible ownership options such as single-digit, 30-year mortgage loans via the Federal Mortgage Bank, Rent-to-Own schemes, and outright purchase plans for high-income earners.

In April 2025, the federal government also announced an additional plan to build 77,400 homes, 80% of which will be allocated to low-income earners who can pay gradually using one-third of their monthly income.

Despite these efforts, the minister urged the Senate to allocate at least N500 billion annually to housing. He noted that achieving the target of 550,000 new units per year for the next decade would require a yearly investment of N5.5 trillion, making the N500 billion request just under 10% of the actual need.