The Federal Government has secured a landing slot at Heathrow Airport in London for Air Peace following months of diplomatic negotiations under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Keyamo described the development as a significant diplomatic milestone that reflects Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring fair and reciprocal treatment for its local carriers on international routes.

He explained that the slot allocation was the result of sustained diplomatic engagement by the Nigerian government to enforce the country’s rights under the existing BASA framework. The minister added that the move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes support for indigenous businesses while maintaining global service standards.

“My dear compatriots, after many months of diplomatic exchanges and shuttles, insisting on our reciprocal rights under our Bilateral Air Services Agreement, we are pleased to announce that Nigeria has finally secured the coveted Heathrow slot for one of our flag carriers, Air Peace,” Keyamo’s post stated.

This development comes more than a year after Air Peace officially launched its Lagos–London route via Gatwick Airport on March 30, 2024, having initially sought access to Heathrow.

What you should know

When Air Peace launched its Lagos–London service to Gatwick Airport in March 2024, it disrupted the market by offering significantly lower fares. Economy class tickets were priced from N1.2 million, compared to the N3–5 million typically charged by foreign airlines. Business class seats were similarly competitive, starting at N4.5 million, making premium travel more accessible to Nigerian passengers.

Air Peace Chairman and CEO, Allen Onyema, later alleged that the airline faced stiff resistance from foreign competitors operating on the same route. He claimed that in response to Air Peace’s entry, these airlines slashed their fares without any corresponding changes in the exchange rate—an attempt, he argued, to undercut and push Air Peace out of the market.

Despite the pricing pressures, Air Peace expanded its footprint. In April 2024, the airline extended connectivity to passengers from seven additional cities—Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, and Port Harcourt—enabling seamless domestic connections to its Lagos–London flights.

By December 2024, the airline further broadened its service by accommodating passengers traveling from Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri, Anambra State, offering another gateway for Southeastern travelers heading to London.

The Heathrow slot now positions Air Peace for greater visibility and access within one of the world’s busiest international hubs, further solidifying its role as Nigeria’s leading flag carrier on the global stage.