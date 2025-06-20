The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 443 drug outlets across Taraba State for multiple regulatory violations, including illegal operations and breaches of professional ethics.

The Head of Enforcement at the PCN, Mr. Sulaiman Chiroma, made the disclosure on Friday in Jalingo while addressing journalists, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Chiroma explained that the affected premises comprised 43 pharmacies and 395 patent medicine shops.

He added that the enforcement team inspected a total of 656 premises across 11 Local Government Areas in the state.

“The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), the regulatory body mandated to oversee pharmaceutical practice in Nigeria, has sealed 443 premises in Taraba State for various offences.

“Mr Sulaiman Chiroma, Head of Enforcement for the council, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Friday in Jalingo.

He stated that the enforcement team visited a total of 656 premises across 11 Local Government Areas in the state," the NAN report read in part.

Chiroma outlined a range of infractions that prompted the closures, including operating without the necessary license, failure to renew premises registration, and conducting clinical activities without appropriate regulatory approval.

He also cited unauthorized access to and sale of controlled medicines, stocking pharmaceutical products beyond the scope permitted for patent medicine vendors, and instances where premises licensed solely for wholesale operations were found engaging in retail sales.

In addition, he highlighted the improper training of apprentices as a major concern, noting that poorly trained staff pose significant risks to public health and undermine the integrity of pharmaceutical service delivery.

Furthermore, the Head of Enforcement at the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria advised residents to exercise caution when purchasing medications, highlighting the risks associated with patronising untrained or unregistered drug vendors. He encouraged the public to report suspected illegal operators to the PCN office in Jalingo.

Chiroma explained that licensed pharmacies can be identified by a valid operating license displayed prominently within their premises.

He reaffirmed the council’s commitment to safeguarding public health by enforcing strict professional standards across the pharmaceutical sector.

Also commenting on the enforcement drive, Mr. Aodoaseer Gwar from the PCN Northeast Zonal Office in Bauchi stressed that registered pharmacies are expected to uphold ethical standards and would not be involved in unethical practices.

He added that the council’s ongoing efforts are focused on eliminating quackery and malpractice in pharmaceutical services throughout Nigeria.