In trading, seizing opportunities and mitigating risks go hand in hand.

Consistent success relies on a delicate balance between these two elements.

So, how do traders approach risks and safety? What stance do they adopt towards security in various aspects of their everyday life and in their trading sessions? Octa, a trusted global broker since 2011, surveyed hundreds of traders to learn more about their mindset and behaviours.

In its global survey, Octa focused on exploring the relation between traders’ everyday habits and their security mindset. In its research, the broker covered traders from five countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, and Nigeria. Below are some insightful takeaways.

1. Transparency: important, yet hard to find

First of all, the respondents were asked whether they would rather choose a picturesque wild beach or a private lifeguarded one as a destination for their vacation. The vast majority of participants in all countries of the survey chose the second—more prudent—option.

Privacy and security are especially important for Nigerian traders: only 7% of them chose a beautiful wild beach, while the remaining 93% would rather spend their vacation in a lifeguarded location.

On the other hand, security is much less vital for Indonesians: 72% would prefer a more predictable, albeit less exciting destination, but as many as 28% don’t mind a little risk if it means getting more beauty and excitement.

This strong tendency towards safety and predictability reflects a structured, strategic mindset, which is absolutely essential for trading. Traders tend to value transparency—presumably, in everyday life as in trading. However, a significant part of the participants said they had come across hidden fees and commissions on the part of their broker—the ones not mentioned in the broker’s terms and conditions. For example, as much as 38% of Singaporean and Malaysian traders had encountered such unpleasant experiences on their journeys in the financial markets.

As a highly experienced broker, Octa is well aware of the high value traders attach to transparent trading conditions and security. For this reason, Octa prioritises transparency in its operation, acting under the motto ‘no hidden tricks, just honest trading’. For example, the broker offers a fast and highly efficient withdrawal procedure whose reliability is supported by multiple online reviews.

2. Structure and chaos: the eternal battle

According to the Octa broker’s survey, the vast majority of traders (between 81% and 92%, depending on the region) envisage their dream workplace as a well-organised and meticulously clean space that emits stability vibes. Indonesian traders value order in a workplace the most: 92% opted for a more organised option, while 8% said they prefer a beautiful and unique yet chaotic and less predictable working environment.

As with the previous question, these results show a strong tendency towards predictability and order. Given that, it is surprising that only 35% of Indonesian traders strictly schedule and plan their trading sessions, while 65% start them whenever they feel like it.

Other regions showed more willingness to plan trading sessions. In particular, South African and Nigerian traders seem the most organised in this respect, as 56% of survey participants reported dedicating a specific time of day to trading.

3. Risk management: a not-so-obvious advantage

Survey participants from all five countries responded very similarly when asked whether they pay their utility bills in advance or at the last minute. Between 84% and 87% of respondents declared they do their best to avoid falling into arrears and always pay their bills on time.

The remaining 13–16% couldn’t be bothered to do it in advance, and often pay the bills at the last minute despite having no money issues. This goes to show that the majority of traders are disciplined individuals who value planning and strategising in their everyday lives.

However, when it comes to trading sessions, this emphasis on order and timeliness is less pronounced. Only 65-71% of respondents reported using stop-loss and take-profit orders regularly, keeping track of their equity level, and calculating potential financial outcomes before taking a position. 29–35% of survey participants said they use risk management tools only when attempting a hazardous trade. They usually trust their trading intuition to exit trades on time.

Conclusion

The majority of traders value order and timeliness in their everyday lives. However, when it comes to trading, many underestimate the importance of scheduling and proper risk management. As a highly experienced and globally trusted broker, Octa recommends approaching trading sessions in the same way as professional athletes approach their training. Don’t forget that in trading, as in professional sports, meticulous planning and discipline go a long way.

