The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) has denied reports circulating online that payments are currently being made to beneficiaries under its programmes, describing such claims as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, and signed by the National Coordinator and CEO of the agency, Assoc. Prof. Badamasi Lawal, NSIPA warned the public to disregard a viral and unauthorised Facebook post alleging that disbursements were ongoing.

“The attention of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) has been drawn to a misleading and unauthorized online post alleging that payments are currently being made to NSIPA Programmes beneficiaries,” the statement read in part.

“We wish to categorically state that this information is entirely false, deceptive, and should be disregarded in its entirety.”

NSIPA strongly condemned the spread of the false information, stating that it undermines public trust and the integrity of its social investment programmes.

The agency urged beneficiaries and the general public to rely solely on verified communication channels for accurate and timely updates.

It emphasised that it does not announce or facilitate payment disbursements through Facebook or any other unofficial social media platforms.

According to the agency, all official updates regarding payments are communicated exclusively through its verified channels and traditional media outlets.

To this end, NSIPA directed the public to follow its official social media handles, which include @ng_nsipa on X (formerly Twitter), @nsipa.nag on Instagram, and NSIPA on Facebook.

It further advised Nigerians to remain vigilant, verify information before acting on it, and reach out to the agency through its official platforms whenever in doubt.

The agency reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the continued implementation of impactful social investment programmes across the country.

What you should know

The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was launched by the Federal Government in 2016 to address poverty and hunger nationwide.

According to information from the programme’s official website, NSIP encompasses several initiatives aimed at providing targeted support to vulnerable groups, including children, youth, and women. These initiatives are designed to ensure a more equitable distribution of resources across the country.

Since its inception, the NSIP has reached over 4 million beneficiaries. Its implementation is overseen by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning (MBNP) in collaboration with other key government agencies that share similar development objectives.