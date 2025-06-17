Reddit has launched two artificial intelligence-powered features to enhance advertising performance on its platform by tapping into user conversations on the platform.

The first feature, Reddit Insights powered by Community Intelligence, offers advertisers access to real-time trends and conversations across Reddit communities.

The tool allows marketers to test ad ideas, identify conversations, and shape messaging based on emerging topics.

According to Reddit, the tool offers real-time insights to marketers for planning campaigns by identifying trends on the platform and testing campaign ideas.

The second feature, called Conversation Summary Add-ons, enables brands to highlight positive user feedback underneath their ads. This addition will allow brands to showcase the favorable reception of their products or campaigns within the Reddit community.

Tech giants race to automate ads with AI

Reddit is not alone in embracing artificial intelligence to reshape digital advertising. Meta has announced plans to fully automate ad creation and targeting on Facebook and Instagram by the end of 2026. The system will be capable of generating entire campaigns using product images and budgets, then optimizing them in real time based on user data.

TikTok is also scaling its Symphony AI ad suite, which enables brands to produce influencer-style videos using realistic AI avatars. This approach allows marketers to replicate creator-driven content at scale, making high-volume, personalized ad production more feasible.

Snapchat is also pushing forward with its own AI ad innovations. The app is currently piloting features like personalized ad templates, automated budget optimization, AR commerce tools, and dynamic ads tailored to user behavior.

What you should know

Reddit’s ad tech investments appear to be paying off, with first-quarter revenue rising 61% to $392.4 million and profit per share beating expectations at 13 cents.

According to Reuters, the platform saw a 31% increase in daily active unique visitors, reaching 108.1 million, while its active advertiser base grew by over 50% year-on-year.

The company filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence company Anthropic in California in June, accusing it of illegally scraping user comments to train its Claude chatbot. Reddit claims that Anthropic used automated bots to access the platform’s data without permission and trained its AI models using personal user information.

Chief Legal Officer Ben Lee emphasized that, unlike Anthropic, Reddit has signed licensing agreements with companies like Google and OpenAI. These deals not only help fund Reddit’s business but also enable the platform to enforce important user protections—such as the right to delete content and safeguards against spam.

Lee stated that AI companies should not be allowed to scrape information and content from people without clear limitations on how they can use that data. Anthropic has denied the claims and says it will defend itself vigorously.