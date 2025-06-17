The INTERPOL Innovation Centre has launched a global call for subject-matter experts to support its work in understanding and countering the fast-evolving threats posed by synthetic media, including deepfakes, AI-generated voice clones, and other manipulated digital content.

The call, issued via INTERPOL’s official communication channel, invites professionals across law enforcement, academia, government, civil society, and industry to express interest in contributing to a multi-disciplinary response to the malicious use of generative AI technologies.

“The INTERPOL Innovation Centre is inviting expressions of interest from subject-matter experts in law enforcement, academia, government, civil society, and industry to support our work on the growing challenge of synthetic media threats.

“As generative AI technologies evolve, so does the malicious use of synthetic media—including deepfakes, AI-generated voice clones, and other manipulated content to deceive, defraud, and destabilize. INTERPOL is working to strengthen law enforcement’s ability to detect, understand, and counter these threats on a global scale.

“We are seeking experts with demonstrated insight in one or more of the following areas: synthetic media technologies, criminal or harmful uses of synthetic media, legal or policy frameworks, and global threat landscape analysis,” they stated

Focus areas for collaboration

According to the Innovation Centre, selected experts will support its global mandate by providing technical insights, conducting research, contributing to threat assessments, and enhancing law enforcement readiness worldwide.

Specific areas of interest include:

Tools for detection, authentication, and forensic analysis of synthetic media.

Analysis of use cases such as impersonation, fraud, extortion, and disinformation.

Legal and policy frameworks to help states and agencies respond effectively.

Research into the evolving threat landscape across different global regions.

The agency added that those who join the expert network will support the development of innovative, forward-looking capabilities for law enforcement worldwide, contribute to impactful research, threat assessments, and operational readiness, and join a trusted international community working at the intersection of AI, security, and public safety.

Application process

Interested professionals are required to submit their expression of interest through an online form that collects detailed information such as:

Country and type of organisation (law enforcement, government, academia, industry, etc.).

Description of work in synthetic media and its global or regional focus.

Explanation of how the applicant would support INTERPOL’s mission (e.g., contributing research, sharing networks, peer review, etc.).

A link to the applicant’s LinkedIn, website, or publications.

A short professional bio and any additional relevant information.

However, INTERPOL emphasised that submission does not guarantee selection, noting that all submissions will be reviewed, and selected individuals will be contacted based on alignment with current project needs

What you should know

The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) is the world’s largest international police body, with 195 member countries. It was established in 1923 to enable police forces around the world to work together in tackling transnational crime, regardless of differences in legal systems.

The organization does not have its own agents or arrest powers; rather, it acts as a coordination platform for national law enforcement agencies.

It supports member countries in combating a wide range of crimes, including terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking, cybercrime, environmental crime, and organized crime, through intelligence sharing, training, operational support, and technology-driven innovation.