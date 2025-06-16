In the heart of Nteje, Anambra State, a quiet revolution is transforming lives—one scholarship, one hospital donation, and one meal at a time.

At the helm of this movement is the Dr. Philip O. Ozuah Foundation, an organization born out of one man’s unwavering commitment to giving back to the community that shaped him.

Founded by renowned physician and healthcare leader Dr. Philip O. Ozuah, the foundation has become a hope for underserved families in southeastern Nigeria.

But this story is not just about a man—it is about a mission: to empower communities through education, health, food security, and spiritual support.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Healthcare Leadership

Born in Zaria in 1963 to parents from Akamanato village in Ifite‑Nteje, Dr. Philip O. Ozuah has risen to become one of the most respected figures in American healthcare.

As President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine in New York—a health system valued at over $8 billion—he oversees a network that serves more than 8 million patients annually.

But while his work in the U.S. garners industry acclaim, his quiet, consistent impact in his ancestral home of Nteje reveals the core of his legacy.

“My father, Engineer Philip Ozuah, helped bring electricity to villages around us,” he once shared. “That left a mark. I knew I had to do something lasting, too.”

That “something” became a formal foundation—the Dr. Philip O. Ozuah Foundation—to ensure his vision was not just personal, but institutional.

About the Foundation

The Dr. Philip O. Ozuah Foundation was established to institutionalize the charitable work Dr. Ozuah had long been doing informally. Headquartered in Ifite‑Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area, the foundation focuses on four key pillars:

Education Access for All

Community Health Support

Food Relief for Vulnerable Families

Faith and Social Cohesion

Its programmes are designed to be inclusive, sustainable, and deeply rooted in dignity, compassion, and equity.

Investing in Education: Scholarships for All

One of the first ways Dr. Ozuah gave back was through education. He believes that education is the key to a better life, and every child should have access to it, no matter how poor their family is.

The foundation’s flagship program is its community-wide scholarship scheme. Every child in Akamanato village and the wider Ifite‑Nteje community is eligible for full sponsorship from nursery school to university. The support includes:

Payment of all school fees, from nursery to university

Textbooks, school uniforms, and learning materials

Transportation allowance to help children attend quality schools

This means that many children who could not afford to go to school are now learning and dreaming of a better future. Hundreds of students have already benefited, and many more will follow.

“Without Dr. Ozuah’s scholarship, I would have stopped school after primary six,” said Chinyere, a university student. “Now, I want to become a lawyer and help others, too.”

Feeding the Hungry: Over N1 Billion in Food Aid

In response to soaring food prices and economic hardship, Dr. Ozuah, through the foundation, embarked on a massive food distribution program, delivering rice and beans worth over N1 billion to 2,300+ families across Ifite‑Nteje and nearby villages.

Distribution was community-led and prioritized the most vulnerable: elderly citizens, widows, and struggling households. For many, this support was the difference between hunger and survival.

“We had no rice in the house for two weeks,” said an elderly woman. “Then this came. God bless him.”

Health Care Support: Saving Lives in Anambra

Good health is one of the most essential things in life, and Dr. Ozuah knows this well. Through his foundation, he has provided continuous support to healthcare services in Anambra State. Recognizing the urgent healthcare needs of the region, the foundation donated $50,000 (N25 million) to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Specialist Hospital, Nkpor. This money helped the hospital:

Buy a CT scan machine and dialysis unit

Offer treatment to poor patients at little or no cost

Improve emergency and long-term care for everyone

“Many people come here now because they know they can get real help,” said a nurse at the hospital. “Dr. Ozuah has helped us save lives.”

Building a Chapel: A Place for Faith and Unity

In 2022, the foundation unveiled the Chapel of Adoration at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ifite‑Nteje. Constructed and furnished at a cost of over N30 million, the chapel serves as a sacred space for worship, unity, and community events. It hosts baptisms, weddings, meetings, and prayer vigils that bring people together beyond religious obligation.

“This chapel is not just bricks and mortar,” said a parish priest. “It is a gift of faith, love, and community.”

National Praise: Recognized for His Kindness

Dr. Ozuah’s work has not gone unnoticed. Leaders in Nigeria and abroad have praised him for his consistent and impactful giving.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, celebrated his $1 million donation to build a new hostel at the University of Ibadan College of Medicine. This has been regarded as the highest donation by an individual to a University in Nigeria’s history.

Anambra People Magazine named him one of the most generous givers in the state, highlighting his N75 million contribution to health care.

These recognitions underscore a consistent truth: the foundation’s gifts are not performative. They are strategic, impactful, and focused on long-term community transformation.

Humble Leader, Big Vision

While many philanthropists fund projects from a distance, Dr. Ozuah is known for his active engagement. He speaks regularly with local school heads, hospital directors, and community elders to assess needs and provide targeted support.

Despite being the CEO of an $8 billion health system that serves over 8 million patients in the U.S., Dr. Ozuah remains simple, humble, and approachable. People who work with him describe him as:

Warm and friendly

A great listener

Someone who explains things in a way everyone understands

“He is like an angel among men,” said a colleague. “He talks to everyone the same way—whether you are a child or an elder.”

His leadership style combines professional excellence with human kindness. He doesn’t just write cheques—he follows through with action, planning, and cultural understanding.

The “One Man, One Vision” Impact

Dr. Ozuah’s story is proof that one person—with love and vision—can make a huge difference. Because of him:

Children now attend school and dream bigger

Families have food in times of hardship

People have a place to worship and connect

Patients get treatment and hope for healing

He has improved the lives of thousands, and inspired many others to give back.

What Comes Next: Still Giving, Still Growing

Though based in New York as President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, Dr. Ozuah remains closely involved with the foundation’s operations and vision. His plans include:

Scaling up scholarship programs to neighbouring communities

Supporting rural clinics and primary health centres

Launching mentorship hubs and remote tutoring programs

Creating microgrant schemes for small businesses and local entrepreneurs

The goal is clear: to build a self-reliant community where education, health, and opportunity go hand-in-hand

A Legacy That Lives On

The story of Dr. Philip O. Ozuah is remarkable. But what makes it truly powerful is how it transcends one individual. Through the foundation that bears his name, a growing web of educators, health workers, faith leaders, and volunteers is now carrying that vision forward.

In a time when trust in institutions is waning, the Dr. Philip O. Ozuah Foundation offers something rare: dignity-driven, community-centered philanthropy that works.