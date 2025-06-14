The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has approved an extension of the grace period for the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit requirement to August 12, 2025, following concerns raised by members of the public.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday.

The extension comes in response to “several concerns and feedback expressed by the public” regarding the reactivation of the digital Tinted Glass Permit application process.

Nairametrics previously reported on April 30, 2025, that the Nigeria Police Force had resumed the issuance of tinted glass permits through an enhanced digital platform that now incorporates identity verification using applicants’ National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Update by Police

According to the statement, Adejobi emphasized that the extension aligns with the police force’s commitment to delivering transparent, inclusive, and citizen-focused policing.

The Force affirmed that it has not ignored the voices of Nigerians.

“Rather, these voices have been instrumental in guiding ongoing reviews of the process to ensure it remains user-friendly, secure, and accessible to all,” he added.

The extension of enforcement is also intended to allow for additional enhancements and refinements to the application process, ensuring that no member of the public is unduly disadvantaged, the statement partly reads.

The Nigeria Police Force stressed that it is actively working to simplify and improve both physical and contactless application options, including enhanced verification mechanisms and streamlined procedures to reduce delays and eliminate undue inconveniences.

“Members of the public are reminded that the authorized platform for the application and renewal of the Tinted Glass Permit is accessible via possap.gov.ng.

“Citizens are also encouraged to report all unauthorized or hidden charges, as well as extortion during the application or biometric capturing process, to the appropriate police authorities, including via the dedicated hotline: 09169967000,” the statement further reads.

The Nigeria Police Force assured the public of its commitment to safety, digital innovation, and continuous improvement in service delivery, and appreciated the cooperation and patience of Nigerians as these reforms are implemented.

What You Should Know

The resumption of tinted glass permit issuance by the Nigeria Police Force follows a series of reforms introduced in 2024, after the ban was imposed in June 2022 to curb criminal misuse.

Nairametrics earlier reported that in February 2024, the Police announced plans to lift the suspension and rolled out stricter controls, including a nationwide training on February 29 for ICT and enforcement officers to manage a new digital system and enforce updated rules.

The revamped system features QR codes, unique serial numbers, and digital holograms to prevent forgery, with all processes aligned with the MOTOR VEHICLES (PROHIBITION OF TINTED GLASS) ACT 1991.

Motorists are required to apply via www.possap.gov.ng, where the platform verifies identity using NIN and TIN, captures biometric data, runs background checks, and issues digital permits within 72 hours.