The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has approved N6.154 billion as counterpart funding for Anambra’s Universal Basic Education (UBE) grants for 2022 to 2024 across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by Dr. Vera Nwadinobi, Chairperson of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), according to NAN reports.

Nwadinobi emphasized that the release of funds will enable the state to access an equal matching grant from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Planned Educational Projects

The official added that with the matching grant, UBEC is expected to provide N12.308 billion for a fresh round of UBE intervention projects across Anambra.

She highlighted that the planned projects include building new classrooms, renovating old ones, and supplying desks and chairs to schools.

Water and sanitation facilities will be installed in primary and junior secondary schools in various communities, she added.

Additionally, she stated that the funds will also support the fencing of schools, the provision of ICT tools, and the supply of agricultural and sports equipment.

“These initiatives are intended to create a more conducive environment for teaching and learning in our schools,” Nwadinobi stated.

She appreciated the governor, saying his continued support and commitment to advancing quality education in Anambra are acknowledged by relevant stakeholders.

What to Know

The development comes amid Anambra State’s 2025 budget proposal of N606.99 billion, in which education features prominently.

The proposed budget allocates 77% (N467.5 billion) to capital expenditure and 23% (N139.5 billion) to recurrent expenditure.

“Sectoral increases include education (101.4%), health (57.1%), social services (82.7%), infrastructure (38.9%), and the judiciary (51.3%),” the state government added.

For 2025, Soludo assured lawmakers in November 2024 that education will receive N11 billion for smart schools, N22 billion for institutional development, and N3 billion for student loan in 2025.

“Ministry of Education – Renovation, construction, and equipping of smart schools: N11 billion. Student loan/bursary scheme for students: N3 billion. Developing institutions: N22 billion. Supplementary funds to secondary schools: N1 billion. Transport support for schools: N250 million,” the state government revealed.

Highlighting the administration’s achievements in 2024, Soludo pointed to progress in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He cited the free education initiative for Senior Secondary 3 students, the recruitment of 3,115 teachers, and the equipping of 60 STEM schools.

The governor emphasized that the 2025 budget represents a transformative leap toward making Anambra a beacon of governance, prosperity, and equity, with bold initiatives and a clear roadmap targeting sustained growth for the state.