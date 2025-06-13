In a bold step toward redefining Nigeria’s cybersecurity landscape, DevSecFlow, a leading cybersecurity company, has successfully hosted stakeholders from the fintech and cybersecurity sectors at an exclusive executive breakfast session themed “Beyond Compliance: AI-Powered Resilience for Nigeria’s Financial Future” on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at The George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer, DevSecFlow, Francis Ofungwu, noted that the future of cybersecurity in Nigeria lies not just in regulatory compliance but in building intelligent, responsive systems that understand our local context and respond with speed, scale, and precision.

According to Ofungwu, DevSecFlow has developed an advanced Security Operations (SecOps) platform (SECOYA), designed to help financial institutions and highly regulated organizations streamline their security operations through intelligence, clarity, and control, in response to the increasing complexity of cyber threats facing Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The SECOYA platform handles critical cybersecurity functions such as threat hunting, incident response, and alert triage with greater accuracy and endurance than human analysts. It reduces manual workflows, provides 24/7 protection, and still requires human oversight and governance to ensure transparency and ethical safeguards,” he said.

Speaking on the broader challenges in Nigeria’s cybersecurity ecosystem, Co-Founder, DevSecFlow, Abdel Sy Fane, said SECOYA was built to address these issues by embedding security seamlessly into existing workflows and powering it with AI that understands both user behavior and operational context.

Fane added that SECOYA’s SecOps automation capabilities enable teams to focus on real threats, while its accessible design ensures that even SMEs with limited resources can deploy enterprise-grade protection at scale.

“We built SECOYA to solve the trust and collaboration gaps we kept seeing across tech teams. Real security does not just come from tools, it comes from understanding how people work and then designing systems that support and elevate them without getting in their way,” he said.

The event also featured a panel session moderated by Ofungwu, which had an impressive list of cybersecurity leaders from some of Nigeria’s top fintech companies. The discussants included Ebuka Onyejegbu, Senior Business Relationship Manager, Moniepoint; Demi Babajide, Back-End Developer, OPay; Paul Oludele, Information Systems & Security Manager, PalmPay; and Sopriye Iketubosin, Manager, Information Security, Kuda MFB.

Onyejegbu highlighted the ongoing transition from rule-based systems to AI-driven threat detection, noting that while AI adoption is on the rise, effectiveness depends on thoughtful, contextual integration. While Babajide, on his part, emphasized the importance of multi-layered AI systems built with prevention at their core, underscoring the value of proactive security engineering from the design stage.

Bringing different perspectives to the discourse, Oludele focused on how AI is enhancing user security and the end-to-end user experience, while Iketubosin stressed the need to shift human involvement from manual detection to strategic oversight and governance. He echoed the consensus that AI-driven systems, when allowed to operate at scale, can significantly improve efficiency, reduce incident response times, and enhance overall security outcomes.