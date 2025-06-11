The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted claims circulating in the media suggesting an extension of the deadline for the recapitalisation of Bureau De Change (BDC) operators to December 31, 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday by the CBN’s Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the bank dismissed the information as “false” and “misleading.”

The bank noted that no such extension had been granted, emphasizing that the official deadline remains set for June 3, 2025, as initially communicated by the bank.

The statement read, “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked a news story in circulation suggesting that the Bank has extended the deadline for the recapitalisation of Bureau De Change (BDC) operators to December 31, 2025.”

It added, “The Bank has not granted any such extension beyond the previously communicated deadline of June 3, 2025.”

It further urged the public, media houses, and other stakeholders to be vigilant and ensure that any information related to CBN policies is verified through the bank’s official communication channels, including its website.

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency and stability in the nation’s foreign exchange market while continuing to collaborate with key stakeholders.

