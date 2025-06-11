The Federal Ministry of Finance has rejected claims regarding the collapse of a potential $5 billion forward sale of crude oil involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.).

According to a press statement by Mohammed Manga, the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, on Wednesday, the statement follows recent media reports that suggested the initiative had failed due to concerns over falling global oil prices and issues surrounding Nigeria’s oil supply capacity.

The statement noted that while speculation about market transactions is not unusual, the claims that the forward sale has collapsed are unfounded.

FG yet to make final decision

The statement clarified that the government has not made any final decision on the matter, and no official announcement has been made regarding the sale.

This follows reports that Nigeria had been negotiating a record $5 billion loan deal backed by crude oil with Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco, which would mark the largest oil-backed loan for Nigeria to date.

The Ministry emphasized that these media reports do not reflect the government’s position, asserting that commentary around the collapse of the deal is inaccurate.

It reassured the public that the government remains focused on deploying a range of innovative and fiscally responsible strategies to optimize Nigeria’s oil assets, strengthen macroeconomic stability, and improve external liquidity.

The Ministry’s statement further highlighted the government’s commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility in its financing strategies.

These strategies are part of broader ongoing efforts to secure funds for national development and enhance Nigeria’s financial standing, particularly in a period of economic reform.

The statement read, “The Federal Government of Nigeria is aware of recent media reports concerning a potential forward sale of crude oil involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

“While market speculation is not uncommon in the context of ongoing economic reforms and transactions, no final decision has been announced by the Government, and commentary suggesting the collapse of any such initiative is unfounded.

“The Government remains focused on deploying a range of innovative, transparent, and fiscally responsible financing strategies to optimise Nigeria’s oil assets, improve external liquidity, and strengthen macroeconomic stability.”

What you should know

It was earlier reported that Nigeria’s negotiations with Saudi oil giant Aramco for a $5 billion oil-backed loan have slowed due to a decline in global crude oil prices and growing concerns among potential banking partners.

The initiative, aimed at securing Nigeria’s largest oil-backed loan to boost foreign exchange inflows, is facing delays as lenders grow cautious amid falling crude prices and concerns over the country’s ability to meet supply commitments.

According to Reuters, the proposed $5 billion loan would be Nigeria’s largest oil-backed deal and Aramco’s first major financing in the country.

However, falling oil prices and uncertainty around Nigeria’s crude supply capacity are a concern.

In April 2024, Nigeria received the final $1.05 billion tranche of a $3.3 billion oil-backed loan from Afreximbank by the end of May. The facility, aimed at boosting the economy and improving dollar liquidity, as reported by Nairametrics.

The federal government disclosed that the loan will be repaid with crude oil priced at $65 per barrel, with approximately 90,000 barrels per day allocated for the repayment.