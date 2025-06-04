Nigeria is expected to spend approximately N1.42 trillion on the treatment of cervical cancer, with the cost per patient projected to drop from N8.7 million in 2026 to N4.1 million by 2030, according to Prof. Isaac Adewole, Chairman of the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination (NTF-CCE).

Adewole, a former Minister of Health, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the launch of the Partnership to Eliminate Cervical Cancer in Nigeria (PECCiN), an initiative of the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination (NTF-CCE).

The initiative, launched at the State House by First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, is designed to accelerate Nigeria’s progress toward achieving the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 90-70-90 targets for cervical cancer elimination.

PECCiN aims to catalyze multi-sectoral efforts to prevent, screen, and treat cervical cancer through sustained coordination, resource mobilization, and the scale-up of service delivery.

Three categories of intervention

According to Adewole, the interventions are divided into three categories: primary prevention, secondary prevention, and tertiary treatment.

He explained that the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme will be delivered via fixed sessions at health facilities as well as outreach-based immunization campaigns.

“The total direct implementation cost over five years is estimated at N387.52 billion.

“Including administrative and supervisory costs, the total cost of HPV vaccination will amount to N426.28 billion,” he said.

Screening and treatment costs

He said that cervical cancer screening over the same period is estimated to cost N351 billion, targeting 14.4 million women.

Regarding tertiary treatment, Adewole noted that nearly 300,000 women will require care for invasive cervical cancer between 2026 and 2030.

He added, “The country is projected to spend approximately N1.42 trillion on treatment, with the cost per patient decreasing from N8.7 million in 2026 to N4.1 million by 2030.”

Despite other competing priorities, he urged increased investment in cervical cancer elimination because of its high return on investment.

“We seek your commitment and support to implement robust cervical cancer elimination interventions in Nigeria. This will ensure that every woman is financially protected throughout her life and that no eligible adolescent is left behind in HPV vaccination.”

Progress in HPV vaccination campaign

Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), stated that the Federal Government launched the HPV vaccine campaign on October 24, 2023, targeting girls aged 9 to 14.

He announced that 14 million girls had already received the vaccine.

“This milestone is unprecedented globally and was achieved through strong leadership from President Bola Tinubu, the support of the First Lady, and collaboration across ministries and communities.

“The media also played a key role in spreading awareness and engaging civil society.”

Aina reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustaining the programme, stating that the HPV vaccine has been incorporated into the routine immunization schedule and that primary healthcare centres are being revitalized to support service delivery.

Strategic planning and research efforts

Prof. Usman Aliyu, Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), described cervical cancer as a serious burden affecting mothers, sisters, caregivers, and peers across communities.

He said the growing burden prompted the development of the National Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of Cervical Cancer (2023–2037).

“This plan, reflecting best practices and local realities, serves as our national roadmap for cervical cancer elimination,” he said.

Aliyu added that NICRAT has constituted a national task force comprising experts and stakeholders to drive implementation.

He also highlighted efforts to promote innovative research, harmonise treatment protocols, and expand culturally sensitive awareness and screening campaigns.