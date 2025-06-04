Streaming giant Netflix has increased its subscription prices in Nigeria for the first time in 2025, marking its third price hike since 2024.

The Premium Plan now costs N8,500 per month, up from N7,000, a 21.43% jump.

The latest update on the company’s website also shows that the Standard Plan (HD quality and multi-screen support) now costs N6,500, up 18.18% from N5,500.

The Basic Plan has risen by 14.29% from N3,500 to N4,000, while the Mobile Plan, Netflix’s most affordable tier, now goes for N2,500, up 13.64% from N2,200.

Continuous price hike

In 2024 alone, the company raised prices twice within three months, first in April and the second one in July.

At the time, Netflix cited a global pricing strategy aimed at accelerating revenue and funding its growing slate of content.

“As we invest in and improve Netflix, we’ll occasionally ask our members to pay a little extra to reflect those improvements,” the company noted in a letter to shareholders.

“This helps drive the positive flywheel of additional investment to further improve and grow our service,” it added.

While Netflix has not directly blamed inflation for the latest increase, the company did acknowledge that price changes respond to local market conditions, including taxes and inflation.

What you should know

The Netflix price increment comes amid high inflation that has pushed up prices of every product and service being offered in the country.

While Nigerians grapple with skyrocketing food prices, home entertainment is becoming out of reach for many households as a result of price increases, a situation that may be worsened by the recent 50% increase in the cost of data by telecom operators.

Major Pay-TV operator in the country, Multichoice Nigeria, has also implemented multiple price increments in the past year, sparking negative reactions from many Nigerians.