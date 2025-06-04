Streaming giant Netflix has increased its subscription prices in Nigeria for the first time in 2025, marking its third price hike since 2024.
The Premium Plan now costs N8,500 per month, up from N7,000, a 21.43% jump.
The latest update on the company’s website also shows that the Standard Plan (HD quality and multi-screen support) now costs N6,500, up 18.18% from N5,500.
The Basic Plan has risen by 14.29% from N3,500 to N4,000, while the Mobile Plan, Netflix’s most affordable tier, now goes for N2,500, up 13.64% from N2,200.
Continuous price hike
In 2024 alone, the company raised prices twice within three months, first in April and the second one in July.
At the time, Netflix cited a global pricing strategy aimed at accelerating revenue and funding its growing slate of content.
“As we invest in and improve Netflix, we’ll occasionally ask our members to pay a little extra to reflect those improvements,” the company noted in a letter to shareholders.
“This helps drive the positive flywheel of additional investment to further improve and grow our service,” it added.
While Netflix has not directly blamed inflation for the latest increase, the company did acknowledge that price changes respond to local market conditions, including taxes and inflation.
What you should know
The Netflix price increment comes amid high inflation that has pushed up prices of every product and service being offered in the country.
While Nigerians grapple with skyrocketing food prices, home entertainment is becoming out of reach for many households as a result of price increases, a situation that may be worsened by the recent 50% increase in the cost of data by telecom operators.
Major Pay-TV operator in the country, Multichoice Nigeria, has also implemented multiple price increments in the past year, sparking negative reactions from many Nigerians.
- Meanwhile, Netflix has been adjusting prices in key markets globally, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.
- In Africa, Nigeria is not the only country where prices have been increased, as the company also implemented price adjustments in South Africa last month.
- The price hike in South Africa affected three of its four plans and is already in effect for new customers, while existing subscribers will see the new charges reflected in upcoming billing cycles.
- The most significant change comes to the Mobile plan, which increased by 20% from R49 ($2.67) to R59 ($3.21) per month—its first adjustment since the plan launched.
- The Standard plan moves from R159 ($8.70) to R179 ($9.78), while the Premium plan jumps from R199 ($10.87) to R229 ($12.53). Only the Basic plan, priced at R99 ($5.40), remains unchanged.
