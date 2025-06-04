The Maldives National University (MNU) has opened applications for its fully funded 2025 Postgraduate Scholarships, inviting both Maldivian and international students to apply for programs offered in its capital city, Malé.

The Maldivian government is sponsoring the initiative titled MNU-CA-SSS/2025/01.

According to MNU, the scholarships cover full-time postgraduate programs including Postgraduate Diplomas, Advanced Diplomas, and Master’s Degrees, all delivered at the university’s main campus.

The initiative is in line with national development priorities, targeting students who not only meet academic qualifications but also demonstrate leadership and commitment to equity.

What the scholarship covers

Each selected student will receive a comprehensive financial package which includes:

100% tuition fee waiver

Monthly allowance of MVR 5,000

Book allowance of MVR 5,000

Research support grant of MVR 5,000 during the final semester

Students from economically disadvantaged or underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following academic and character requirements:

A minimum of 5 O-Level/SSC passes and 3 A-Level/HSC passes or their equivalent

A recognized undergraduate degree for those applying to Master’s programs

Proven academic excellence and leadership potential

No record of defaulting on previous Maldivian government scholarships

The program is open to Maldivian students enrolled at MNU and international applicants who have received an offer letter for a full-time postgraduate program at the university.

Application process and deadline

The call for applications opened on 2 June 2025 and will close at 2:00 PM on 28 August 2025.

Applicants are expected to:

Register online at MNU Student Scholarships portal

Complete and submit the Postgraduate Admission Application

Submit all required documents, including transcripts, ID or passport, and income proof (if applicable)

Write two 500-word essays, one personal statement, and one justification for selection

Sign and submit the official scholarship agreement form

What you should know

The Maldives is a tropical island nation in the Indian Ocean, southwest of Sri Lanka and India. It is often pictured as a luxury vacation spot with its stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters. The country has a population of just over half a million.

The Maldives National University is the first and largest public university in the country, officially established in 2011. MNU grew out of several government-run institutions and now leads the nation in higher education. Before becoming MNU in 2011, these institutions operated separately as technical colleges, health training centers, and teacher training institutes. They were merged and upgraded to form a unified public university to better serve the country’s higher education needs.