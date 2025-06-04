The Lagos State Government has launched an initiative to register beach operators and introduced a licensing scheme for hotels, bars, lounges, and other hospitality businesses across the state.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, made the announcement on Tuesday in a statement posted on the Lagos State Government’s official Facebook page.

She explained that the initiatives aim to improve safety protocols on the state’s beaches and raise service standards in the wider hospitality sector.

These efforts are part of ongoing plans to promote environmental sustainability, enforce regulatory compliance, and position Lagos as a top tourism destination in Africa.

“As a government that prioritizes safety, environmental sustainability, and service standards across its tourism landscape, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the State’s Ministry of Justice, has launched a comprehensive initiative to regulate and formally register beach operators across the state,” the statement read in part.

The commissioner added, “We are excited to roll out our new Hotel Registration Platform, which will serve as a central database for all tourism businesses and establishments across Lagos State.”

Benson-Awoyinka explained that the beach regulation framework will involve collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, community leaders, and environmental experts to enforce safety, cleanliness, and operational standards across all waterfront attractions in Lagos State.

She also noted that revitalization efforts have begun at key tourism sites such as Topo Island in Badagry, Ilashe Beach Resort, Eko Tourist Beach Resort, and Akodo Beach. These locations are being repositioned to support sustainable tourism development and attract private-sector investment.

On the hospitality front, Benson-Awoyinka revealed that the state has developed an online Hotel Registration Platform at https://lasgtourism.com to streamline the licensing process for hotels, nightclubs, bars, lounges, and beach resorts.

Through this platform, operators receive a 30-day provisional certificate upon registration, followed by a one-year certificate after verification. The system also serves to build a comprehensive database of tourism establishments across Lagos.

Certified businesses are required to prominently display their licenses at their premises to ensure compliance and transparency.

The Commissioner emphasized that failure to comply with the new licensing and registration requirements will result in sanctions as mandated by law.

These initiatives, the statement noted, coincide with the sixth anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration and represent a key part of the government’s agenda to transform Lagos’ tourism sector.