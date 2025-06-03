The CEO of the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), Brian Deaver, has disclosed that the Ford Foundation has attracted $75 million in donations to AMCE for subsidizing the cost of treating and curing serious health conditions, including sickle cell disease and cancer.

Deaver made this disclosure on Tuesday while answering questions from newsmen after an exclusive media tour of the facility, which was attended by Nairametrics.

Nairametrics previously reported that the AMCE is a $300 million investment led by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with King’s College Hospital, London.

Nairametrics reports that Deaver, along with AMCE Board members, led newsmen on an exclusive walkthrough of AMCE’s medical facilities and sections.

When asked about the affordability of accessing medical care at the hospital following its planned launch on June 5, 2025, Deaver said the AMCE understands that some cures can be expensive.

“We are not treating malaria or typhoid; we are treating very serious diseases, not only treating sickle cell but curing it permanently,” he added.

He disclosed that the institution plans to subsidize the cost for patients, having received $75 million from the Ford Foundation.

“Last year, the Ford Foundation attracted $75 million in donations,” he said, adding that this is apart from other commitments from additional partners.

He said AMCE management has had productive conversations with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to contribute to the fund where the donations are domiciled.

He highlighted that the foundation would cover three core areas, including “subsidizing patient care so that everybody” in Nigeria and the region can access adequate care.

Regarding when the AMCE would start full operations, he stressed that the health institution is working with the FCT Administration regarding its operational license and that they would follow up.

He added, however, that the hospital will start seeing patients for consultations but will not be performing open-heart surgery next week, as its staff still needs to be trained.

He expressed optimism that the required operational license would be obtained within the next two to three weeks.

In her opening remarks, the Managing Director, Export Development, Afreximbank, Ms. Oluranti Doherty, stated that the AMCE initiative is a flagship project under the bank’s broader Healthcare and Medical Tourism Programme (HMTP).

She said that through the HMTP program, the bank has also introduced the Construction and Medical Tourism Relay Facility (CONMED), created to leverage financing for Africa’s health and medical services industry to support the development of world-class facilities.

She disclosed that to date, the bank has completed deals in excess of $1 billion through the CONMED Facility.

Recall that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, previously stated that “cutting-edge medical services” are expected following the planned launch of the AMCE in Abuja in June 2025.

The construction of the 500-bed AMCE Abuja began in 2022, following a groundbreaking ceremony in December 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank and AMCE Board Chairman, while delivering a moving tribute titled “From One Life to a Journey of Many Lives” on November 25, 2024, highlighted the transformational vision behind the AMCE, emphasizing its potential to provide accessible, high-quality medical care across Africa.

He also paid a heartfelt tribute to Prof. Mufti, a globally celebrated hematologist and Clinical Advisor for the AMCE project, for his dedication to healthcare innovation and education.

As highlighted by several government officials, the medical site joins other positive investments on Nigerian soil.