The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has stated that “cutting-edge medical services” are expected following the planned launch of the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja in June 2025 by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Akume made this announcement on Tuesday during a high-level stakeholder and exclusive media tour of the medical institution’s construction site, according to a statement from Afreximbank dated February 12, 2025.

Nairametrics previously reported that the AMCE is a $300 million investment led by Afreximbank in partnership with King’s College Hospital, London.

The facility is expected to expand to $700 million in its second phase, addressing the health needs of Nigerians and other Africans.

AMCE Tour

According to the statement, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank and AMCE Board Chairman, along with AMCE Board Members, led top Nigerian government officials—including Deputy President of the Senate of Nigeria, Senator Barau Jibrin; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Mrs. Toyin Saraki, Founder-President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa and wife of the former Senate President and former First Lady of Kwara State; Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong; and Kabiru Rabiu, Group Executive Director of BUA Group—and other leading corporate CEOs and executives for an exclusive walkthrough of AMCE’s construction site.

Senator Akume was quoted as saying that healthcare is the backbone of national development, adding that the African Medical Centre of Excellence reflects “what strategic investment and collaboration can achieve.“

“This project will not only position Nigeria as a hub for cutting-edge medical services but also create jobs and drive innovation in the sector,” Akume stated.

The SGF assured AMCE of the federal government’s support, highlighting that the medical institution is a visionary initiative that will serve generations to come.

On his part, Senator Barau Jibrin, Deputy Senate President, stated: “Witnessing the rapid progress of this project reaffirms our commitment to fostering world-class medical infrastructure that will provide accessible and high-quality care for all.”

He stressed that the Government of Nigeria remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that strengthen the nation’s healthcare system and enhance the well-being of Nigerians.

According to the statement, attendees received firsthand updates on the key project and explored the hospital’s state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and technology.

AMCE Update

Commenting on the progress on the site, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of both Afreximbank and AMCE, stated that the AMCE project was born out of the heavy burden of non-communicable diseases, capital flight from medical tourism, and the exodus of skilled professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

He assured that AMCE will deliver world-class, lifesaving care to over 350,000 patients within its first five years, ensuring that quality healthcare is available for patients.

“It will create 3,000 jobs, stimulate intra-African trade in medical services, and strengthen critical supply chains in pharmaceuticals and healthcare delivery.

“Most importantly, it will help Nigeria retain the over $1.1 billion lost annually to outbound medical tourism, redirecting those resources toward strengthening our own systems,” he added.

He acknowledged the strategic partnerships with governments, international stakeholders, and the private sector that are making AMCE a reality.

Speaking at the event, Brian Deaver, Chief Executive Officer of AMCE, highlighted the hospital’s planned impact, stating that AMCE will create a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that will set new standards for medical excellence.

According to Afreximbank, future phases of the project will include a second 350-bed hospital facility, a medical and nursing school, a medical and sciences foundation, a medical office suite and research center, as well as medical residences and a medical lodge to support both patients and healthcare professionals.

What You Should Know

The construction of the 500-bed AMCE Abuja began in 2022, following a groundbreaking ceremony in December 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oramah, while delivering a moving tribute titled “From One Life to a Journey of Many Lives” on November 25, 2024, highlighted the transformational vision behind the AMCE, emphasizing its potential to provide accessible, high-quality medical care across Africa.

He also paid a heartfelt tribute to Prof. Mufti, a globally celebrated hematologist and Clinical Advisor for the AMCE project, for his dedication to healthcare innovation and education.

As highlighted by several government officials, the medical site joins other positive investments in Nigerian territory.