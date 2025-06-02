Fintech startup FLEX has announced the nationwide launch of its completely Zero-fee instant money transfer platform, eliminating transaction costs for person-to-person transfers while introducing an innovative PayTag™ system that replaces traditional account numbers with memorable handles.

FLEX charges absolutely nothing for person-to-person transfers, delivering instant transactions through PayTag™ identifiers like “₦TochiFlex” that users can easily share and remember.

Merchant transactions follow standard NIBSS rates in full compliance with CBN regulations.

“We believe access and ease shouldn’t come at a cost for everyday money movement,” said Chika Okere, Founder and CEO of FLEX. “Every user deserves financial tools that work for them, not against them.“

While many platforms charge fees for various transfers, FLEX has developed an architecture that makes person-to-person money movement completely cost-free, while maintaining standard NIBSS rates for business transactions to ensure regulatory compliance and ecosystem sustainability.

The platform’s PayTag™ system eliminates complex account numbers, while integrated QR code functionality enables seamless vendor payments.

FLEX particularly serves students managing expenses, freelancers handling project income, small business owners seeking efficient payments, and families coordinating support across distances. Since its private launch on May 19th, the platform has processed thousands of fee-free transactions while maintaining instant settlement speeds.

“We studied how people actually live – daily transactions, family support, business payments,” Chika Okere explained. “Every feature – instant transfers, QR payments, notifications, secure onboarding – comes standard with complete transparency.”

The platform’s mandatory BVN integration provides robust security and ensures users can trust their financial transactions while maintaining strict adherence to NIBSS standards. FLEX’s approach aligns with national objectives around financial inclusion and digital economy growth.

“This represents just the beginning,” Okere concluded. “We’re committed to innovation that puts users first while maintaining full regulatory compliance. We’ll keep asking: ‘How can we make financial life easier?’ That question guides everything we build.”

About FLEX

FLEX is a modern mobile payment platform that makes sending, receiving, and spending money effortless. With a personal PayTag™ or QR code, users can transfer funds, pay vendors, or split costs in seconds — no account numbers, no hidden fees, no delays.

Designed for everyday use, FLEX offers instant notifications, secure onboarding, and a clean, intuitive interface. Whether you’re a student, freelancer, small business owner, or simply managing day-to-day expenses, FLEX gives you the control to move your money with ease and confidence.

FLEX is available now on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

