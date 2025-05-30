In a vibrant celebration of ingenuity and purposeful thinking, SystemSpecs has announced the winners of its sixth edition of Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), spotlighting the innovation, patriotism, and brilliance of young students from across the country.

The announcement was made during a virtual event held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Every year on Children’s Day, SystemSpecs celebrates the promise and power of Nigeria’s young minds through the CDEC – an annual initiative that not only commemorates this national day but positions it as a platform to recognise, inspire, and elevate the voices of children across Nigeria.

More than just a competition, CDEC is a movement that fuels ambition, rewards diligence, and fosters a sense of purpose in the next generation of innovators and leaders.

Adeomi Adesewa Penelope of Abesan Comprehensive Junior College, Lagos, and Okeke Chukwudumebi Daniel of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, claimed the coveted first-place positions in the junior and senior categories, respectively.

Each winner will receive a N1,000,000 cash prize, a brand-new laptop, a one-year internet subscription, and other exciting gift items, which will be formally presented at the CDEC Award Ceremony scheduled to hold in June 2025.

The Award Ceremony will be held in a hybrid format to ensure broad participation. The official date will be announced shortly, and all stakeholders, partners, and well-wishers are encouraged to join the celebration virtually from any location around the world.

This year’s competition, themed “How I Will Use Technology to Mobilise My Peers for a Greater Nigeria,” saw an impressive 33% increase in submissions compared to the previous year of 24%. Over 4,700 entries were received from children aged 9 to 16, spanning both public and private schools across all six geopolitical zones. The essays were bold, imaginative, and anchored in a desire to see Nigeria thrive through innovation.

In the junior category, Agboola Caleb of Baylen Homeschools, Ogun State, and Yusuf Ridwanullahi Adeleke of Immaculate Heart Senior Comprehensive High School, Lagos State, secured the second and third positions, respectively.

They each received N750,000 and N500,000 in cash prizes, along with laptops, one-year data subscriptions, and other gift items. Similarly, in the senior category, Mbadugha Chisom Ifechi Chukwu of Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Lagos, and Ifewemeh-Ojo Hadassah Ohihioemehen of Kembos College, Lagos, won the second and third positions, receiving the same reward packages.

Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, and Abesan Comprehensive Junior College, Lagos, emerged as the Winning Schools in the senior and junior categories, respectively. The Winning School in each category is determined based on the number of top-ten essays submitted by students from the same institution.

In the event of a tie, the school with the highest-ranking entries is selected. Where all top-ten essays are from different schools, the school of the first-place winner is declared the Winning School. Each winning school will receive ten brand-new laptops in recognition of its role in fostering academic excellence and promoting technology capacity building among students.

Lagos State emerged as the Winning State, having produced the highest number of public school entries within the top 100 submissions. This achievement underscores the growing role of public education in fostering technological literacy and active citizenship among Nigerian youth.

The competition’s rigorous evaluation process focused on originality, relevance, clarity, and practical application of technology. Each essay was assessed anonymously by the judges to ensure fairness and uphold the integrity of the selection process, while highlighting innovative thinking and tech-driven problem-solving.

“For six years now, we have stayed true to one goal: to hear and celebrate the voices of Nigerian children using technology for good,” said Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, Executive Director, Corporate Services at SystemSpecs. “The CDEC is more than a contest; it is a catalyst for transformation -nurturing the dreams, confidence, and critical thinking skills that our nation urgently needs.”

“We are not only proud of the ideas shared by these future leaders, we are deeply inspired by them,” said DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), a subsidiary of the SystemSpecs Group. “CDEC reinforces our belief that young people must be central to Nigeria’s innovation story.”

Over the years, many CDEC alumni have pursued paths in technology, leadership, and entrepreneurship – spurred by the platform’s capacity to validate their potential and ignite lasting ambition.

The competition continues to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality in ICT), SystemSpecs remains committed to giving every Nigerian child the tools, opportunities, and recognition they deserve.

As Nigeria continues to look toward the future, CDEC stands as a symbolic call to action – urging children to dream big, think deeply, and act boldly for national development. It is a day when we collectively celebrate the potential of every Nigerian child and reaffirm our commitment to shaping a better tomorrow through them.

Congratulations to all participants of the 2025 Children’s Day Essay Competition!

SystemSpecs celebrates your creativity, courage, and commitment to making Nigeria better. The upcoming Award Ceremony in June promises to be an inspiring gathering of minds, stories, and possibilities.

About SystemSpecs

SystemSpecs is a leading technology group that has operated in Nigeria and other African countries for over 33 years. The company invests in and manages software technology companies through leadership expertise, support services, and advisory.

Its mission is to design and develop holistic software tools and platforms that empower businesses and individuals to succeed in today’s financial landscape and tomorrow’s digital ecosystem. This mission is achieved by delivering strategic expertise across its subsidiaries: Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and SystemSpecs Deelaa Limited.