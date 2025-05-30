The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a total of 366 deaths from Lassa fever and meningitis across 24 states in the country.

In an update published on its official website on Friday, the NCDC highlighted the ongoing public health threat posed by these diseases.

From January 1 to May 18, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) confirmed 733 cases of Lassa fever out of 5,118 suspected infections across 18 states and 95 local government areas.

During the same period, the agency recorded 141 Lassa fever-related deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 19.2%.

The NCDC noted a spike in new infections during epidemiological week 20, with cases rising from three to 13 in Edo, Ondo, and Benue states.

“The case fatality rate stands at 19.2%, slightly higher than the 18.3% recorded in 2024, indicating that one in five people infected is dying, despite coordinated national efforts,” the NCDC warned.

Young adults most affected by Lassa Fever

NCDC said that Lassa fever is hitting young adults the hardest, particularly those aged 21 to 30 years, with a nearly equal male-to-female ratio.

It noted that no new infections among healthcare workers were reported in the past week but highlighted a surge in overall cases and called for heightened vigilance.

The agency said a multi-sectoral Incident Management System has been activated to coordinate response efforts across the country.

It added that the hotspot states for Lassa fever include Ondo (30%), Bauchi (25%), and Edo (17%), which together account for 72% of all confirmed cases.

Meningitis Outbreak: 225 deaths across 24 States

On the meningitis front, the centre said the figures were even more alarming.

The NCDC said that of 2,911 suspected cases, 192 have been confirmed, and 225 lives lost, translating to a case fatality rate of 7.7%.

The agency said that children aged five to 14 were the most affected, with males accounting for 60% of all reported infections.

It said that the outbreak has reached 24 states and 173 LGAs, with 10 northern states, including Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, and Jigawa, reporting 97% of suspected cases.

National response and coordination efforts

In response, the NCDC has activated a national Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate interventions in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and development partners.

The agency said it is providing continuous technical support to high-burden states, reinforcing outbreak preparedness nationwide, and holding regular high-level meetings with affected states to streamline containment strategies.