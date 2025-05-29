PAC Holdings and its member companies are proud to announce a remarkable achievement at the 2025 Global Banking & Finance Awards, securing four prestigious honors that recognize excellence, innovation, and impact across key areas of the financial services landscape.

The awards are as follows:

PAC Holdings – Best Investment Management Company Nigeria

PAC Research – Best Research House Nigeria

PAC Securities – Best Securities Brokerage Nigeria

PAC Foundation – Best CSR Company Nigeria (Second consecutive win)

These awards underscore the strength and synergy of PAC Holdings’ diversified financial ecosystem, as well as its continued commitment to responsible growth, data-driven excellence, and transformative community impact.

Chris Oshiafi, Group CEO of PAC Holdings, remarked:

“This recognition affirms our commitment to building a future-forward financial services group that delivers value beyond profit. It is a celebration of our people, our purpose, and the growing relevance of African-owned institutions in driving sustainable impact across the continent.”

Sina Alimi, Deputy Managing Director of PAC Holdings, added:

“At PAC Holdings, we believe each win reflects consistent excellence across our businesses. These awards strengthen our resolve to keep delivering with integrity, innovation, and long-term vision.”

Group Executive Director, Eric Okoruwa, said:

“These recognitions are not accidental—they are a product of deliberate strategy, teamwork, and our drive to build lasting legacies in investment, research, and corporate citizenship. We are proud of the impact we’re making.”

Reacting to the recognition of PAC Securities, Charles Okonkwo, CFA, Managing Director, commented:

“At PAC Securities, our clients remain at the heart of everything we do. This award validates our dedication to superior execution, timely insights, and unmatched service delivery.”

Fatai Asimi, Managing Director of PAC Research, said:

“This recognition underscores our role as a trusted thought partner to investors and institutions. It reflects our unwavering commitment to analytical rigor, market intelligence, and thought leadership.”

PAC Foundation’s recognition as Best CSR Company Nigeria for the second year in a row highlights the Group’s deep and ongoing commitment to social responsibility. Through its focus on education, youth empowerment, healthcare, and sustainability, PAC Foundation continues to drive measurable impact in underserved communities across Africa.

PAC Holdings and its member companies remain committed to delivering enduring value for clients, communities, and stakeholders—building a future that reflects the best of African enterprise.

Media Contact:

Omolola Ojo

Email: omolola.ojo@panafricancapitalholdings.com