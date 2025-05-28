The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, has said Governor Ahmed Ododo’s administration is remodelling over 200 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

He said more than 95 % of the funding comes directly from the state government, demonstrating its commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking in Lokoja on Tuesday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state’s healthcare sector is undergoing significant transformation.

Fanwo attributed the progress to the visionary leadership of Governor Ododo, who is driving comprehensive health reforms across the state.

He noted that these reforms are enhancing healthcare access and setting new benchmarks for public health delivery in Nigeria.

“The state is remodelling over 200 PHCs, with most of the funding from state resources.

“These centres are strategically located to reach every community and ward, equipped with solar-powered water systems and staff quarters,” he added.

Expansion of health insurance schemes

Fanwo said the government has launched several health insurance schemes, including the Formal Sector Health Insurance Plan, which covers state civil servants, local government workers, and pensioners, ensuring broader access to healthcare.

He added that the BelloCare initiative specifically supports pregnant women, children under five, and the poorest of the poor.

Fanwo also highlighted recent strides in medical education, noting that the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, has launched its MBBS programme.

To support this development, he said the Reference Hospital in Okene has been converted into a teaching hospital to facilitate medical training.

Fanwo revealed that several construction projects are currently underway to expand clinical infrastructure across the state.

He noted that Governor Ododo’s strong commitment to healthcare has brought renewed hope to the people of Kogi.

“The healthcare sector in Kogi is experiencing unprecedented growth,” Fanwo said, urging residents to take full advantage of the new facilities.”

Fanwo said Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, has made significant progress in revitalizing its medical programme. After previously losing accreditation, the university has resumed Basic Sciences and awarded contracts to rebuild essential infrastructure.

He noted that this development will boost medical education and help address the shortage of medical professionals in the state.

Upgrades at State specialist hospital, Lokoja

Fanwo also highlighted notable upgrades at the State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), Lokoja, including the construction of a new administrative block to separate clinical and administrative operations.

He disclosed that the government is building House Officers’ Quarters and is in talks with the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, to launch the state’s first housemanship programme.

“With CUSTECH and the Federal University Lokoja already producing doctors, and PAAU set to join, medical manpower in the state will improve significantly,” he said.

Commendations and call to protect healthcare investments

Fanwo commended Governor Ododo for prioritizing the health and well-being of the people of Kogi State.

He also praised the Health Commissioner, Dr Abdulazeez Omeiza, for his dedication and creativity in driving the state’s health agenda.

Fanwo emphasised that the government’s goal goes beyond merely constructing hospitals; it is focused on ensuring equity and securing a healthier future for all.

He urged residents to take ownership of the new healthcare facilities and protect them from vandalism and misuse.