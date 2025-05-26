President Bola Tinubu has given owners of properties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) a 14-day grace period to settle overdue ground rent and associated penalties.

This directive follows recent enforcement actions by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) targeting property owners with outstanding payments.

The Director of Land at the FCTA, Chijoke Nwankwoeze, announced the grace period at a news conference in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He explained that the President’s intervention came after the FCTA took over 4,794 properties whose rights were revoked due to prolonged rent arrears.

“President Bola Tinubu has given defaulters of ground rent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) a 14-day grace period to pay outstanding ground rent and associated penalties.

“Mr Chijoke Nwankwoeze, Director of Land, FCTA, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday. Nwankwoeze explained that Tinubu’s intervention followed the vigorous enforcement of the takeover of 4,794 revoked properties in the FCT by the Administration,” the NAN report read in part.

Nwankwoeze revealed that the defaulting properties owe the FCTA over N6 billion in ground rent arrears, some dating back 10 to 43 years.

Enforcement actions led to the sealing of several properties, including the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, Access Bank, Federal Internal Revenue Service offices, and the Chinese Cultural Centre, mainly in Wuse Zone 5.

Following President Tinubu’s directive, property owners in the FCT now have 14 days to settle overdue ground rent and associated penalties or risk further enforcement actions.

According to Nwankwoeze, the applicable penalties vary by district: N5 million for properties in the Central Area; N3 million for Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape; and N2 million for Wuse I, Garki I, and Garki II.

He also urged property owners who have acquired land but are yet to complete key registration steps — such as obtaining the Minister’s Consent or registering their Deeds of Assignment — to do so within the grace period to avoid sanctions.

In addition, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has issued a separate 14-day deadline for property holders to settle their Right of Occupancy or Certificate of Occupancy fees. Failure to comply could result in the revocation of property rights.

The FCTA reiterated that the timely payment of ground rent and related charges is vital for funding infrastructure and development projects in the FCT, ultimately benefiting residents and businesses.