Over 6,000 delegates have converged in Abidjan for the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group’s 2025 Annual Meetings, with the election of a new AfDB President topping the agenda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a key highlight of this year’s gathering will be the election of a successor to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, whose second five-year term as AfDB President ends on August 31.

The event, officially opening on Tuesday, will launch a series of high-level discussions under the theme: “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development.”

Attendees include African Heads of State and Government, Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, private sector executives, development partners, and representatives from civil society.

The theme stresses the need to harness Africa’s vast human, financial, and natural resources to drive inclusive growth, economic transformation, and sustainable development across the continent.

Strengthening regional markets, and others also to be discussed

According to the official programme obtained by NAN, the meetings come at a critical time marked by shifting global trade dynamics, including the impact of new U.S. tariffs affecting 47 African countries and adjustments to international development financing flows.

“In this context, participants are expected to deliberate on strengthening regional markets, deepening value chains, and positioning Africa as a self-sustaining global player,” the document states.

“Sessions throughout the week will address financing infrastructure, climate action, food security, digital innovation, and private sector engagement.”

Throughout the week, sessions will focus on key issues such as infrastructure financing, climate action, food security, digital innovation, and enhanced private sector engagement.

According to information on the Bank’s website, “The Meetings will also feature discussions addressing cross-cutting factors such as digital transformation, institutional strengthening, and good governance. This holistic approach aligns with the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the Bank Group’s High 5s.”

“The Annual Meetings enable the Bank Group – consisting of the African Development Bank, the African Development Fund, and the Nigeria Special Fund – to take stock, together with shareholders, of progress made over the past year,” the bank stated.

What you should know

A total of 5 candidates were cleared by the Steering Committee of the Board of Governors on the Election of the President of the African Development Bank in February.

The candidates are: Mr. Hott Amadou ‌(Senegal), Dr. Maimbo Samuel Munzele ‌(Zambia), Mr. Tah Sidi Ould ‌(Mauritania), Mr. Tolli Abbas Mahamat ‌(Chad), and Ms. Tshabalala Bajabulile Swazi ‌(South Africa).