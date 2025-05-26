Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has officially passed 1 billion total views on YouTube, making her the first Nigerian female artist to reach this record.

The Mavin Records singer’s milestone is driven by the global success of her single hit “Rush,” which alone was over 458 million views on the platform as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

This new achievement places the 22-year-old singer popularly known as “Sabi Girl” alongside Nigerian heavyweights Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel, Tekno, P-Square, Flavour, and Fireboy DML, who have each surpassed the 1 billion YouTube views mark.

Her Grammy-nominated hit “Rush” has amassed over 450 million views on YouTube, significantly boosting her international profile and cementing her status as a global Afrobeat sensation.

In May, the song earned her the prestigious Platinum Certification in the United Kingdom, having surpassed 600,000 combined sales and streams, a milestone that further underscores the song’s widespread appeal and commercial success.

More insights

Since her debut in 2021, Ayra Starr has consistently grown her digital footprint. As of May 2025, she ranks among the most-followed African artists on Spotify, boasting over 4.8 million followers.

Her chart-topping track “Rush” not only earned her a Grammy nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance, but also secured her certifications in multiple global markets:

Platinum in the United Kingdom (600,000+ units)

Diamond in France

Platinum in Canada and New Zealand

3× Platinum in Nigeria

The track also marked her first entry into the UK Official Top 100, cementing her reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most globally viable stars.

Ayra Starr’s rise represents more than just streaming numbers; it reflects a broader shift in the dynamics of African music.

Her success on YouTube and other platforms illustrates how digital virality, fan engagement, and smart release strategies are now shaping the careers of next-generation artists.

As Afrobeats continues to attract global audiences, Ayra’s trajectory sets a new standard for female artists from the continent, showcasing what’s possible in a digitally driven music era.

She joins a select list of Nigerian artists to surpass the 1 billion milestone, a group typically dominated by male acts.

With a growing international audience, Ayra Starr is at the forefront of Afrobeats’ digital evolution, using streaming platforms as a launchpad for global recognition.

Her strategic release timing, label backing, and viral appeal among Gen Z audiences have contributed to her rapid digital growth.

Ayra Starr’s milestone signals a continued shift in the economics of African music, where digital virality, platform-specific optimization, and fan engagement are now as critical as traditional media exposure.

As the global appetite for Afrobeats grows, Ayra’s trajectory sets a new benchmark for female artists emerging from the continent.