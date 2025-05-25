The Nigerian equities market ended the week in negative territory, with the All-Share index shedding 681.75 points to settle at 109,028.62 as of Friday, 23rd May 2025.

This marks a 0.62% decline from the previous week’s close of 109,710.37, fueled by sell-offs in the premium board, oil & gas, and banking stocks.

Despite the dip in prices, the market held steady just above the 109,000 level, while trading activity gathered momentum, as total weekly volume soared 16.34% to 3.03 billion shares.

However, market capitalization took a hit, slipping to N68.7 trillion from N68.9 trillion the week before.

In terms of market breadth, 52 equities recorded price gains during the week, down from 61 in the previous session.

On the flip side, 41 equities closed lower—an increase from the 31 that declined in the prior week.

Market Overview

The Nigerian stock market saw a mixed performance during the week, with the All-Share Index (ASI) experiencing modest price action early on.

On Monday, the index slipped slightly by 12.55 points, before edging into positive territory on Tuesday with a mild gain of 32.64 points.

However, pronounced declines set in midweek. Selling pressure intensified on Wednesday and Thursday, dragging the index below the 109,500 mark.

Although Friday’s loss was marginal, the ASI still ended the week in the red.

Key highlights

NGX Premium Index dropped by 1.15%, weighed down by an 8% decline in ACCESS HOLDINGS and sub-3% losses in MTN NIGERIA, ZENITH BANK, and UBA.

NGX 30 Index also closed lower, slipping 0.50%, while the NGX Main Board Index declined by 0.35%.

Sector performance

NGX Oil & Gas Index recorded the sharpest sector loss, falling 3.44%, driven by a 6.7% slump in OANDO and a 2.1% dip in heavyweight ARADEL.

Additionally, NGX Banking Index declined by 1.52%, dragged down by a 10% drop in FIDELITY BANK, an 8% fall in ACCESS HOLDINGS, and minor losses in UBA and ZENITH BANK.

On the upside, the NGX Consumer Goods Index posted a 2.18% gain, powered by a strong 19.5% rally in NESTLÉ NIGERIA.

NGX Insurance Index rose by 0.73%, while the NGX Industrial Goods Index edged up 0.72%.

Top gainers

Leading the charge among gainers was CUTIX, which climbed 21.92% week-to-date, followed by CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC at 21.45%. Other notable gainers included:

Red Star Express Plc: up 20.90%, N6.71

John Holt Plc: up 20.63%, N7.60

Eunisell Interlinked: up 20.47%, N12.95

Nestlé Nigeria Plc: up 19.50%, N1,590.50

Regency Assurance Plc: up 18.18%, N0.65

Linkage Assurance Plc: up 17.60%, N1.47

Tantalizers Plc: up 17.39%, N2.70

eTranzact International Plc: up 15.25%, N6.80

Top losers

On the losers’ table, NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC led the decline with a 17.03% drop week-to-date, followed by ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY PLC at 15.59%. Other notable losers included:

Transcorp Hotels Plc: down 15.03%, N138.50

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc: down 12.79%, N2.25

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc: down 11.97%, N2.28

Fidelity Bank Plc: down 10.34%, N18.65

Chellarams Plc: down 9.96%, N11.75

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: down 9.52%, N3.80

Legend Internet Plc: down 9.52%, N7.60

Learn Africa Plc: down 8.86%, N4.01

Corporate actions overview

This week, the corporate landscape was vibrant with several key announcements that captured investor attention:

Fidelity Bank Plc clarified its position on a recent court judgment.

Linkage Assurance Plc released its Q1 financial statements.

Champion Breweries Plc passed key resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Seplat Energy Plc announced the exchange rate applicable to its Q1 dividend.

FirstHold Plc disclosed resolutions passed at its AGM.

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc also announced resolutions passed at its AGM.

Market outlook

After reaching a peak above the 109,500 mark, the All-Share Index seems to be pulling back slightly as investors likely consider more attractive entry points in stocks that have been steadily climbing.

However, a renewed wave of buying interest in large and mid-cap stocks could fuel further upward momentum, potentially driving the index even higher in the coming sessions.