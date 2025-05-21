The Nigerian All-Share Index ended in the red on Wednesday, 21st May 2025, falling by 111.37 points to close at 109,619.10.

That marks a modest 0.10% decline from the previous day’s close of 109,730.47, despite a noticeable uptick in trading activity.

Trading volume surged to 664.1 million units, a sharp 33.64% increase from the 496.9 million shares exchanged the day before.

Market capitalization edged down slightly to N68.8 trillion across 19,439 deals, dipping from N68.9 trillion.

Among the day’s top performers, RTBRISCOE and EUNISELL led the pack with impressive gains of 10.00% and 9.75% respectively.

On the losing side, CHAMPION and LASACO both saw their shares tumble by 10.00%.

In terms of volume, JAPAULGOLD and TANTALIZER topped the charts, trading the highest number of shares for the session.

Market summary

Current ASI: 109,619.10

Previous ASI: 109,730.47

Day Change: +0.10

Year-to-Date Performance: +6.5%

Volume Traded: 664.1 million shares

Market Cap: N68.8 trillion

Top 5 gainers

RTBRISCOE: Up 10.00% to N2.09

EUNISELL: Up 9.75% to N12.95

LIVESTOCK: Up 9.61% to N8.90

LINKASSURE: Up 9.46% to N1.62

MEYER: Up 8.89% to N9.80

Top 5 losers

CHAMPION: Down 10.00% to N7.20

LASACO: Down 10.00% to N2.52

MCNICHOLS: Down 9.45% to N2.30

MULTIVERSE: Down 7.22% to N9.00

SOVRENINS: Down 6.80% to N0.96

Trading volume

Daily market volume surged to 664.1 million shares, marking a 33.64% increase compared to the 496.9 million shares recorded in the previous session.

JAPAULGOLD led the activity chart with a robust 90.02 million shares traded.

TANTALIZER followed closely with 82.7 million shares.

FIDELITYBK saw strong investor interest, with 67.6 million shares changing hands.

NB and CUSTODIAN also posted notable volumes, trading 52.2 million and 36.4 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

NB topped the value chart with trades worth N3.1 billion.

FIDELITYBK followed with N1.2 billion.

ZENITHBANK recorded a turnover of N972.3 million, while ACCESSCORP posted N788.4 million.

ETERNA rounded out the top value trades with N768.3 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES fell by 3.06%, FIDELITYBK declined by 1.84%, LAFARGE AFRICA fell by 0.94%.

In the FUGAZ banking group:

GTCO was the only gainer, rising 0.65%.

ACCESSCORP declined by 4.17%, UBA shed 1.74%, FIRSTHOLD slipped by 1.21%, ZENITHBANK fell by 0.21%.

Market outlook

Despite the slight decline, the All-Share Index seems to have firmed above the 109,500 level, as it eyes the N110,000 threshold.

Sustained gains—particularly among mid- and large-cap stocks—could provide the necessary momentum to push the index higher in the sessions ahead.