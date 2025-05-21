The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, will be honoured at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards for his reform-focused leadership and his role in stabilizing Nigeria’s monetary and financial systems.

The event, scheduled for May 23, 2025, at the Civic Centre in Lagos, will recognize Dr. Cardoso with a Special Recognition Award for his bold policy direction and stabilizing influence since assuming leadership of the apex bank.

“This award is in recognition of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso’s reform-oriented leadership and stabilizing influence on Nigeria’s monetary and financial systems. His commitment to macroeconomic stability, inflation control, and exchange rate realignment has helped restore investor confidence,” the award citation states.

Dr. Cardoso’s tenure has seen a decisive shift in the CBN’s posture towards transparency, market discipline, and investor-focused monetary policy.

He has prioritized inflation targeting, foreign exchange market liberalization, and a clean-up of legacy distortions that had long eroded trust in Nigeria’s monetary authority.

Perhaps most notably, Dr. Cardoso has led the ambitious plan to recapitalize Nigeria’s commercial banks, a move that seeks to improve the sector’s capacity to support Nigeria’s long-term economic growth and prepare for a $1 trillion economy.

This policy, announced in early 2024, has already begun to reshape investor sentiment toward Nigerian financial institutions, with listed banks responding through public offers, rights issues, and strategic fundraising.

Under his leadership, the CBN has also sought to improve coordination with fiscal authorities, align monetary tools with economic realities, and gradually rebuild Nigeria’s foreign reserves, sending strong signals to both local and international investors.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards aim to recognize policy and industry leaders whose work has significantly impacted capital formation, investor protection, and financial system integrity.

Dr. Cardoso’s recognition comes as part of a broader acknowledgement of the crucial role that monetary policy plays in market development.