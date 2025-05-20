Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has announced that the monthly salaries and allowances of newly recruited medical doctors in the state will be increased from N150,000 to N500,000.

Nwifuru made the announcement on Monday in Abakaliki during the inauguration of the state’s health activation programme, held as a preparatory step for the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) scheme.

As part of the event, the governor also commissioned hospital equipment valued at billions of naira.

He stressed that doctors deserve better pay to enable them to perform optimally and take care of their families.

“I came across an analysis on social media about the inadequacy of the N150,000 salaries and allowances for doctors.

“After distributing questionnaires, I found the analysis to be valid and concluded that action needed to be taken,” Nwifuru explained.

Cost of living cited as major factor

Nwifuru highlighted the rising cost of living, pointing out that doctors working in remote areas like Ivo Local Government Area spend substantial amounts on fuel.

“A doctor working in Ivo, for example, needs about 20 liters of fuel daily. If you multiply that by 28 days, you’ll understand the real cost,” he explained.

He acknowledged the demanding nature of the medical profession, revealing that he once considered becoming a doctor but changed his mind after struggling with organic chemistry.

“Doctors deserve more. I have decided that their salaries and allowances should be a minimum of N500,000 monthly, and this applies only to newly recruited doctors, “Nwifuru stated.

Governor urges use of provided accommodation

The governor urged doctors to make use of the accommodation provided in various local government areas to reduce living costs.

He also directed the state’s Commissioner for Health to expedite the completion of the quarters, ensuring they were conducive to habitation.

“Living at the various localities will help doctors save costs and avoid distractions from their families,” Nwifuru added.

Health officials commend the governor’s efforts

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Moses Ekuma, lauded the governor for procuring the new medical equipment, assuring that it would be used effectively.

“The procurement of this equipment will complement the availability of modern health facilities and a motivated workforce in the state,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of the State Drug Management Agency, Mrs Jioke Chinwendu, also pledged the agency’s commitment to ensure the consistent availability of drugs in health facilities across the state.