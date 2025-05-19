The Lagos State Government has announced plans to raise over N3 trillion through public-private partnerships to combat the growing threat of coastal erosion along its 180km shoreline.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Ekundayo Alebiosu, during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the Commissioner, the state is scaling up the use of groynes, rigid structures built out from shorelines to control erosion, but the financial burden of implementing the project at full scale exceeds the state’s current capacity.

“Though Lagos State has already begun implementing this technology, the sheer scale of the challenge to stretch the usage along the 180km stretch of shoreline presents a significant financial burden.

It costs a huge amount to construct a single groyne, and with a targeted 180km coastal stretch, the projected cost exceeds N3 trillion, a figure that makes it clear that strategic collaboration is required,” he said.

Alebiosu disclosed that he recently led a high-level delegation, including the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lolade Aina, to the Kingdom of the Netherlands to explore global best practices and building international partnerships for sustainable coastal protection.

National coastal threat

The Commissioner stressed that the coastal erosion challenge is not limited to Lagos but is a wider environmental and economic risk.

“This is not just a Lagos problem, it is a national environmental and economic challenge. If we are serious about preserving our shoreline, preventing further erosion, and protecting coastal communities, then a robust partnership with the Federal Government and the private sector is not just desirable, it is absolutely necessary,” he said

He described the Netherlands as a perfect case study due to its pioneering efforts in coastal engineering.

According to Alebiosu, the Dutch model combines groynes, sand nourishment, and nature-based solutions elements, which could be customized for Lagos’ unique geography.

The Commissioner also tied the initiative to the vision of the Sanwo-Olu administration, highlighting the broader economic and environmental goals of the state.

“This initiative also aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s broader agenda to secure lives, protect public and private assets, and unlock the economic potential of Lagos’ vast waterfronts.

“We cannot afford to delay. Entire communities are at risk, and if left unchecked, the consequences of coastal erosion could be devastating, not only to the environment but also to livelihoods and investments across our coastal zones,” he said

The Commissioner reaffirmed its commitment to working with international partners, federal agencies, and private investors to deliver long-term, climate-resilient solutions that will preserve the waterfronts for Lagosians.