The Oyo State Government has announced that Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, will commence international flight operations by June 2026.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

Oyelade stated that the international terminal, which is currently 15% completed, is expected to be ready for operation by the target date.

Ongoing upgrades to meet global standards

The Commissioner explained that efforts were in top gear to upgrade Ladoke Akintola International Airport to meet global standards.

According to him, the upgrade includes extending the runway from 2,400 metres to 3,000 metres and widening it from 45 metres to 60 metres to accommodate wide-body aircraft.

He added that the airfield lighting has been upgraded to CAT C, while firefighting response capabilities have been enhanced to improve safety.

“Facilities for Customs, Immigration, and other essential agencies are also being put in place,” Oyelade noted.

Domestic flights to resume by year-end

On domestic operations, the Commissioner said local flight services at the airport are expected to resume by the end of this year.

He disclosed that the runway, apron, taxiway, and blast pads are currently 55% complete.

According to him, these upgrades will enable the resumption of domestic flights once regulatory approvals are secured.

Oyelade added that the development aligns with the state government’s vision to modernize the Ibadan airport.

“By improving our infrastructure, we enhance domestic travel and prepare for international operations,” he stated.

What you should know

Ladoke Akintola International Airport is located in Alakia, a suburb of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria.

In September 2024, Governor Seyi Makinde launched the first phase of the airport upgrade project, which began with extending the runway to 3,000 metres.

A new terminal building is planned to be constructed by Messrs Craneburg Construction Ltd. To speed up construction, the airport was temporarily closed in March 2025.

The upgrade aims to bring the airport up to international standards and regulatory requirements, allowing it to accommodate larger aircraft.

The ongoing improvements are expected to ease passenger flow, significantly boost cargo handling capacity, and position the airport as a top-tier facility in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Governor Makinde’s dedication to building a world-class airport is part of a broader vision for infrastructure development and economic growth and serves as a strong example of forward-thinking leadership in the state.