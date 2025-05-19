MicroStrategy, a leading business intelligence firm, has acquired an additional 7,390 Bitcoin for approximately $764.9 million in a significant development in the cryptocurrency market.

This latest purchase brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 576,230 BTC, valued at around $59 billion at current market prices.

The acquisition was made between May 12 and May 18, with an average price of $103,498 per coin.

The purchase

MicroStrategy funded the purchase through a combination of stock offerings, including a $705.7 million at-the-market (ATM) offering of Class A common stock and $59.7 million from issuing 621,555 shares of Series A STRK preferred stock.

This aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy has positioned MicroStrategy as a major player in the institutional adoption of cryptocurrency.

The company’s average purchase price across all its Bitcoin holdings now stands at $69,726 per coin, with a total investment of $40.18 billion.

Growing institutional adoption

Meanwhile, Japanese company Metaplanet has also expanded its Bitcoin treasury, purchasing an additional 1,004 Bitcoin at an average price of 15.13 million yen per coin (approximately $105,000), confirming a growing institutional adoption.

This brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 7,800 BTC, valued at around $732 million.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin investment has grown significantly over the past seven weeks, with the company increasing its holdings by 3,754 BTC between April 1 and May 19, 2025. This accumulation pace has accelerated in May, with the firm adding over 2,000 BTC in less than three weeks.

Market Impact

The increasing institutional adoption of Bitcoin is expected to have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market.

As more companies and financial institutions invest in Bitcoin, it is likely to drive up demand and, in turn, increase the value of the cryptocurrency.

MicroStrategy’s and Metaplanet’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategies demonstrate their confidence in the long-term potential of the cryptocurrency.

These investments are expected to contribute to the growing institutional adoption of Bitcoin, further solidifying its position as a major player in the financial markets.

Class Action Lawsuit Against MicroStrategy

However, MicroStrategy is facing a class action lawsuit filed on May 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The lawsuit alleges that the company, along with executives Michael Saylor, Phong Le, and Andrew Kang, made misleading statements about the risks associated with its Bitcoin-focused investment strategy.

The lawsuit, filed by Anas Hamza, claims that the company’s statements about its investment strategy were misleading and failed to disclose the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for MicroStrategy and its investors.

What you should know

Tensions in the Middle East, among other factors, have increased demand for safe-haven assets.

Bitcoin and gold are recognised as safe-haven assets by most investors.

Bitcoin price has hovered around $103,000 over the weekend, and is expected to pick up this week.