For years, Nigerian farmers have stood at the core of the nation’s economy, feeding millions, driving local markets, and preserving generational livelihoods.

Yet, despite their undeniable importance, they remain one of the most underserved groups in the financial system.

Without formal credit histories, registered collateral, or conventional bank access, many farmers have been excluded from the credit conversation altogether.

To address this long-standing gap, SeedFi, a Nigerian fintech company focused on expanding access to fair, transparent credit, has partnered with Winich Farms, an agritech platform that is redefining how farmers access financing. Together, they are introducing a bold solution: produce-collateralised loans.

Farmers can leverage their stored crops as collateral through this initiative, eliminating the need for traditional documentation or asset-based guarantees. With the pilot launching in May 2025, over 700 farmers will gain access to flexible financing that allows them to grow their farms, invest in tools, and build long-term financial independence.

The innovation lies not just in the product, but in the freedom it gives farmers. These loans come with no usage restrictions, putting decision-making back where it belongs: in the hands of the farmer. Whether it’s expanding their land, purchasing equipment, or investing in post-harvest processing, they choose how to grow.

According to Pelumi Alli, CEO and co-founder of SeedFi, “Farmers are the foundation of our economy, and they deserve access to the same financial opportunities as any other sector. Our partnership with Winich Farms ensures that their hard work finally counts where it matters most—towards their creditworthiness and future growth.”

By removing financial barriers and introducing a more inclusive credit system, SeedFi is not just funding agriculture—it is fueling food security, rural development, and economic resilience.

Attai Riches, CEO of Winich Farms, also highlighted the significance of this collaboration in a recent statement:

“To facilitate access to finance for producers, Winich has established a partnership with SeedFi to roll out produce-collateralised loans. Interested farmers can leverage their crops stored in Winich’s warehouses as collateral, eliminating the need for traditional asset-based guarantees. The funds from these loans can be used at the farmers’ discretion.”

This partnership represents another critical step in SeedFi’s mission to create equitable financial systems for all. From SMEs and startups to farmers and individuals in underserved communities, the goal remains the same: build credit access that meets people where they are, without bias or bureaucracy.

As 2025 unfolds, SeedFi continues to pioneer solutions that bring dignity, control, and opportunity to those who have long been excluded from the traditional finance conversation. And through partnerships like this, we are proving that access to credit is not just a financial service—it’s a tool for national transformation.