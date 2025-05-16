Johan Rupert, South Africa’s richest individual and chairman of luxury conglomerate Richemont, has seen his net worth surge by $2.45 billion in 2025, driven largely by robust performance in the global jewelry sector.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data as of May 15, Rupert’s net worth stands at $16.1 billion, marking a 17.9% increase year-to-date.

At 74, Rupert remains a dominant figure in the global luxury industry.

Through a series of family-controlled trusts and holding vehicles, he oversees a business empire that spans watchmaking, jewelry, tobacco, and diversified investments.

The cornerstone of his wealth is Richemont, the Geneva-based owner of prestigious brands including Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Some context

Richemont has weathered the recent slowdown in global luxury spending more adeptly than many of its peers. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, the group reported an 8% increase in jewelry sales at constant exchange rates, outperforming expectations.

This growth, driven largely by the strength of its Cartier line, helped buffer the impact of rising raw material costs and a sluggish Chinese consumer market.

In contrast to French rival LVMH, which has seen demand soften across key categories, Richemont’s resilience has helped push its shares up 15% in 2025. LVMH stock, by comparison, has dropped roughly 17% year-to-date. Richemont’s operating profit for the year came slightly below expectations, at €4.47 billion, but the group cited pricing discipline and efficiency in operating costs as factors contributing to stable profitability.

What to know

Rupert’s influence over Richemont is exercised primarily through Compagnie Financière Rupert, a Swiss-based entity that owns all of the company’s non-tradable Class B shares.

While the family’s stake in Class A shares is just under 1%, the control structure ensures significant governance leverage.

In addition to Richemont, Rupert is a key figure in Remgro, a South Africa-based investment company with holdings across more than 30 companies.

Through the Rembrandt Trust, the Rupert family controls all of Remgro’s Class B shares. The family also retains nearly 25% of Reinet Investments, a Luxembourg-listed firm originally created to hold Richemont’s stake in British American Tobacco.

While Rupert’s fortune is built on luxury, he maintains a lower personal profile than many of his billionaire peers. In a gesture rarely seen in high finance, he reportedly donates his annual salary to charity.

With luxury markets facing headwinds from geopolitical tension and shifting consumer behavior, Richemont’s recent performance suggests the shrewd strategy of its longtime patriarch.