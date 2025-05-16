NASD Plc is projecting a strong performance in 2025, with plans underway to launch new investment products that will open opportunities in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

Speaking at a press briefing held on May 15, 2025, in Lagos, the company’s Managing Director, Eguarekhide Longe, shared insights into NASD’s growth strategy and future direction.

“We’re developing new products that aim to unlock value in areas of the Nigerian financial services sector that have yet to be fully tapped, especially in real estate,” Longe said.

He noted that some of these initiatives are currently awaiting regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Longe also highlighted plans to introduce products that would enable investors to tap into the transport and logistics sectors, as well as agriculture—areas he believes have the potential to yield solid returns.

The announcement follows a strong turnaround in 2024, with NASD reporting a pre-tax profit of N408.7 million—a sharp rebound from the N69.6 million loss recorded in 2023.

Much of the 2024 business performance was attributed to the significant influence of Aradel Holdings Plc. However, with Aradel’s exit from the exchange, NASD is shifting focus toward newer investment opportunities that it hopes will boost capital inflow and attract profitable companies to the platform.

A stronger 2025

Aradel Holdings Plc exited the NASD OTC Securities Exchange through a voluntary delisting on October 14, 2024.

According to NASD, its over-the-counter (OTC) market reached a value of N103.96 billion in 2024, representing a 177% growth. Aradel accounted for approximately 79% of the total trading activity.

The exchange also recorded a 255% increase in listing and delisting fees, earning N252 million in total.

Of this, 70% came from Aradel’s delisting, while other companies—Fan Milk, Great Nigeria Insurance, Okitipupa Oil, and Impresit Bakolori—contributed the remainder.

Registration fees brought in N24 million, an 11% increase compared to 2023.

According to Eguarekhide Longe, diversification into untapped areas within the financial services sector is expected to drive growth and attract new companies to the exchange.

“Business must go on. We envision an even stronger 2025 where diversifying into investments in untapped sectors would create growth,” he said.

FY 2024 performance

NASD, Nigeria’s OTC Exchange for unlisted companies, reported a pre-tax profit of N408.7 million for the full year 2024, marking a strong recovery from a loss of N69.6 million in 2023.

Fee and commission income soared to N1.07 billion—up 264% from N295.3 million in the previous year.

Despite rising operational expenses, the exchange recorded N520.7 million from its core operations, reflecting improved efficiency.

On the balance sheet, retained earnings grew to N184.8 million, a strong rebound from the previous year’s deficit of N223.9 million. Total assets climbed to N1.3 billion, up 136.2% year-over-year.